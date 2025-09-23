The 'lovely' boy's family said he 'brought joy to us all'.

"Rhys was a lovely little son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend to many". Picture: Cleveland Police

Tributes have been made to a "cheery" eight-year-old boy after he was found dead at home, as a woman, 40, is charged with murder.

Rhys Anthony Cameron was discovered by emergency services in his home in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees. Police were called by ambulance staff to the property in Marsh House Avenue around 10am on September 15. The eight-year-old was found unresponsive. His family said: "Rhys was a lovely little son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend to many who loved and knew him in the community.

Marsh House Avenue in Billingham, where Rhys lived. Picture: Google Maps

"He had a cheery, funny and beautiful personality and carried a huge smile wherever he went that will forever be remembered. "His love for listening to music, playing with his friends and toothbrushes brought joy to us all. "To say we as a family are devastated is an understatement, Rhys will be missed more than we can ever put into words. "We take comfort from the words of support we have received, and the love shown to Rhys as we continue to take time to come to terms with our tragic loss." His school, Ash Trees Academy, also paid tribute to the pupil. Lauren Banks, head of the academy, said: "As a school community, we are devastated by the loss. He was a delight to all of us, his smile lit up the room and he was a true pleasure to have as part of our school family.

