Boy, 8, found dead at home as family pay tribute to 'beautiful personality' and 'huge smile'
The 'lovely' boy's family said he 'brought joy to us all'.
Tributes have been made to a "cheery" eight-year-old boy after he was found dead at home, as a woman, 40, is charged with murder.
Rhys Anthony Cameron was discovered by emergency services in his home in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees.
Police were called by ambulance staff to the property in Marsh House Avenue around 10am on September 15.
The eight-year-old was found unresponsive.
His family said: "Rhys was a lovely little son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend to many who loved and knew him in the community.
"He had a cheery, funny and beautiful personality and carried a huge smile wherever he went that will forever be remembered.
"His love for listening to music, playing with his friends and toothbrushes brought joy to us all.
"To say we as a family are devastated is an understatement, Rhys will be missed more than we can ever put into words.
"We take comfort from the words of support we have received, and the love shown to Rhys as we continue to take time to come to terms with our tragic loss."
His school, Ash Trees Academy, also paid tribute to the pupil.
Lauren Banks, head of the academy, said: "As a school community, we are devastated by the loss. He was a delight to all of us, his smile lit up the room and he was a true pleasure to have as part of our school family.
"We are thinking of all those who knew and loved him."
Cleveland Police have since charged Louise Cameron, 40, with murder and she remains in custody.
Cameron is accused of killing Rhys between September 13 and 15.
Judge Francis Laird set a date for her to enter a plea on November 6, with a trial date set for February 23.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Specialist officers are supporting Rhys’s family during this difficult time and our thoughts continue to be with them
"A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder and appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 19 September.
"She has been remanded in custody until her next appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday 6 November."
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a private address in the Marsh House Avenue area of Billingham shortly after 10am on Monday, September 15.
"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader and a duty officer to the scene."