Ministers and high-ranking officials from 194 countries have now arrived in the city of Belém, Brazil, for the fortnight-long Cop30 conference.

André Corrêa do Lago, the Brazilian diplomat in charge of the international environmental conference, said more countries should follow China’s lead. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Rich countries have lost their eagerness to combat the climate crisis, the president of the UN climate talks has said ahead of the Cop30 conference.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

André Corrêa do Lago, the Brazilian diplomat in charge of the international environment conference, said more countries should follow China's lead as it surges ahead in producing and using clean energy equipment. Speaking in Belém, the host city of the conference, Mr Correa Do Lago said: "Somehow the reduction in enthusiasm of the global north is showing that the global south is moving. Read more: Courage, co-operation and commitment needed to tackle climate crisis, says Prince William Read more: Does anyone still care about COP?

Ministers and high-ranking officials from 194 countries have now arrived in the Amazon rainforest for the fortnight-long COP30 conference. Picture: Getty

"It is not just this year, it has been moving for years, but it did not have the exposure that it has now." He praised China, who are the world's biggest producer and consumer for low-carbon energy, for "coming up with solutions that are for everyone". "Solar panels are cheaper, they’re so competitive [compared with fossil fuel energy] that they are everywhere now. If you’re thinking of climate change, this is good," Mr Correa Do Lago added. Ministers and high-ranking officials from 194 countries have now arrived in the Amazonian rainforest for the fortnight-long Cop30 conference. Members will seek to stay within the limit of 1.5C of global heating set out in the Paris agreement, agree a roadmap for cutting fossil fuel usage, and offer the appropriate support needed for poorer countries. National plans for cutting greenhouse gas emissions will also he a top priority, as current levels are set to lead to a devastating 2.5C of heating. Vulnerable countries want to see how the bigger nations plan to turn around their current inadequate efforts to meet the Paris agreement targets. Ilana Seid, Palau’s ambassador to the UN and a spokesperson for the Alliance of Small Island States (Aosis), told the Guardian: "Progress so far has been insufficient and we have to have a response.