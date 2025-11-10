Rich countries 'no longer care' about tackling climate crisis, says Cop30 chief
Ministers and high-ranking officials from 194 countries have now arrived in the city of Belém, Brazil, for the fortnight-long Cop30 conference.
Rich countries have lost their eagerness to combat the climate crisis, the president of the UN climate talks has said ahead of the Cop30 conference.
Listen to this article
André Corrêa do Lago, the Brazilian diplomat in charge of the international environment conference, said more countries should follow China's lead as it surges ahead in producing and using clean energy equipment.
Speaking in Belém, the host city of the conference, Mr Correa Do Lago said: "Somehow the reduction in enthusiasm of the global north is showing that the global south is moving.
Read more: Courage, co-operation and commitment needed to tackle climate crisis, says Prince William
Read more: Does anyone still care about COP?
"It is not just this year, it has been moving for years, but it did not have the exposure that it has now."
He praised China, who are the world's biggest producer and consumer for low-carbon energy, for "coming up with solutions that are for everyone".
"Solar panels are cheaper, they’re so competitive [compared with fossil fuel energy] that they are everywhere now. If you’re thinking of climate change, this is good," Mr Correa Do Lago added.
Ministers and high-ranking officials from 194 countries have now arrived in the Amazonian rainforest for the fortnight-long Cop30 conference.
Members will seek to stay within the limit of 1.5C of global heating set out in the Paris agreement, agree a roadmap for cutting fossil fuel usage, and offer the appropriate support needed for poorer countries.
National plans for cutting greenhouse gas emissions will also he a top priority, as current levels are set to lead to a devastating 2.5C of heating.
Vulnerable countries want to see how the bigger nations plan to turn around their current inadequate efforts to meet the Paris agreement targets.
Ilana Seid, Palau’s ambassador to the UN and a spokesperson for the Alliance of Small Island States (Aosis), told the Guardian: "Progress so far has been insufficient and we have to have a response.
"Otherwise, we don’t know where we are going."
Hosts Brazil are focused on implementing commitments that have already been made in previous conferences - such as cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, a tripling of renewable energy by 2030, and a doubling of energy efficiency.
But Aosis wants to go further, arguing that the world will not be able to limit heating to 1.5C without faster policies to cut emissions.
Poorer countries also want to secure the previously-promised funds to protect them against the impacts of climate breakdown.
Bitter disagreements are expected to break out on Monday over what the conference should focus on and what should be off the table.
One key climate pledge from Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021 - which saw 159 countries agree to cut methane of 30 per cent by 2030 - has already been undermined.
Data from the satellite analysis company Kayrros shows emissions from some of the main signatories have increased and is likely to further raise global temperatures.
Collectively, emissions from six of the biggest signatories – the US, Australia, Kuwait, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Iraq – are now 8.5% above the 2020 level.
Methane, which is 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, is responsible for about a third of the warning recently recorded.
So far, countries have not taken the measures needed to cut this greenhouse gas and apply an "emergency brake" on global temperatures.
Antoine Rostand, the president of Kayrros, said: “Despite the promises made year after year, despite the worsening state of the climate, methane emissions are rising. Our analysis makes that painfully clear. Can we expect things to change? We must at least hope they do. The clock is ticking.”