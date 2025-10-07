Jack Watkin conned his victims, which included his own father, and splashed the money at Harrods and at the Dorchester Hotel.

Jack Watkin, a fraudster who dubbed himself "the Kardashian of Cheshire.". Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

By Alex Storey

A fraudster dubbed the 'Kardashian of Cheshire' who appeared in the TV series Rich Kids of Instagram has been jailed for six years following a £200k luxury handbag scam and having child porn images in his possession.

Jack Watkin scammed his victims by persuading them to take out large loans to invest in Hermes handbags which he then sold on for a profit. The 26-year-old used an "outward persona of someone wealthy and connected" and targeted several friends and even his own father. However, Watkin used the money for himself which included spends at Harrods and a £140,000 bill at the Dorchester Hotel in London. Read more: Original Hermes Birkin bag which belonged to actress Jane Birkin sells for £8.6 million Read more: Moment influencer has £10,000 Hermes Birkin bag stolen from Oxford Street changing room

Such bags were only allowed to selected registered customers and, because of their exclusivity, the bags often attracted a resale value far more than the original price, Chester Crown Court heard. Watkin, of Alderley Edge, Cheshire, had no job and no income but spent £1.2 million between April 2019 and October 2021 before he was made bankrupt. He admitted six counts of fraud at an earlier hearing totalling over £195,000.

He was also found guilty by a jury of possessing and making indecent images of children, which were found on his phone by investigators after his fraud arrests. He was today sentenced to four and a half years in jail for the fraud offences and an additional 18 months for the indecent images. Watkin appeared in the Channel 4 documentary Rich Kids Of Instagram in 2016.

Judge Simon Berkson told him: "You used an outward persona of someone who was wealthy and well connected in order to dupe victims with your fraudulent behaviour. "You described yourself as a millionaire and talked about your knowledge of luxury products. "You suggested you could be a person who could be trusted with other people's money. Your true motivation was to defraud people of out their money and spend it all on yourself."

Some of the high value items recovered from Watkins' haul. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Watkin's victims included friend Hannah Jakes, who he admitted defrauding of £98,500, and Christine Colbert, owner of Prestbury Village store Dress Cheshire, who was defrauded of £43,800. He also defrauded his father Jason Watkin - described as a "chief executive officer of a large company" - of £24,500. The court heard Mr Watkin was not repaid, but could see from social media his son was "spending lavishly on his lifestyle".

He also admitted fraud of more than £13,000 on James Irlam. The defendant told him he had a personal relationship with the director of Hermes and was able to source handbags. Andor Farkas, a barman at Harrods, was victim of a £14,000 fraud and had believed Watkin, a regular customer, was a millionaire, the court heard.

Watkin also pleaded guilty to the £840 fraud of Naheem Akhtar, who the court heard had given Watkin money for a pair of Lora Piana shoes which he never received. Ms Colbert said she had felt "ashamed, foolish, stupid and sick" and that Watkin's actions had "left me lasting scars that no-one can see". She said: "Not only did he attempt to steal my credibility and livelihood but he also groomed and took advantage of my good nature."

Ms Colbert said when she finally realised she had been scammed she decided to warn others on Instagram to "stay away" from the fraudster, but was met with threats from Watkin who referred to her as "the Witch of Prestbury". In her victim statement, Ms Jakes said her 10-year friendship with Watkin "turned out to be a complete lie". Watkin's father said he hoped his son would use his time in custody to reflect on the "enormous damage" he had caused to his victims and his own family.

Mr Farkas told the court he had been left in a "dire financial situation" by the defendant who had "knowingly manipulated and deceived him, leaving him in crisis and showing no remorse whatsover". Rebecca Caulfield, defending, said: "It is pertinent to note that the enterprise was not fraudulent from the outset. He believed this business would fund his lifestyle. "There came a point that what began as a legitimate business turned into something that became fraudulent and that he lost control of, which led to him borrowing money that he could not pay back."

She added: "He expresses genuine remorse for his offending behaviour." Detective Constable Gareth Yates, of Cheshire Constabulary's economic crime unit, said: "Watkin deluded himself that he was a successful rich kid influencer. "But in reality he was stealing money from wealthy individuals under the guise of 'business opportunities' to fund his expensive habit of fast cars, luxury goods, including Versace crockery, and designer footwear and clothing.