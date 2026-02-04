Richard Branson denies hiding Sarah Ferguson on Necker Island amid Epstein revelations
Necker Island is said to host thousands of guests each year, including large conferences, charity events and business meetings
Sir Richard Branson has denied that he is hiding Sarah Ferguson on his Caribbean island amid reports the former Duchess has fled the Royal Lodge.
It has been reported that Ms Ferguson fled the UK at the weekend, just days before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor moved to his new house at Sandringham.
Suggestions have been made that she has made her way overseas, with some going as far as to say she is on Necker Island, a 74-acre property in the British Virgin Islands, owned by Sir Richard.
Virgin has vehemently denied that he has been in contact with Ferguson since the Epstein files were released.
They also denied that the former Duchess is on Sir Richard's island.
A spokesperson for Virgin told the Daily Mail: "Sir Richard has had no contact with Sarah Ferguson following the release of the Epstein files and, contrary to some media reports, can confirm she is not on Necker Island either."
In the documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday, Ferguson appears to accuse Epstein of it being “crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew”.
In an email exchange from September 21 2011, she appears to write: “Don’t know if you are still on this bbm but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy.
“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratualtions (sic) on your baby boy. Sarah xx”
The email is then followed up with a message saying: “You have disappeared.
“I did not even know you were having a baby. It was soooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply (sic). More than you will know.”
Other emails also revealed that:
- In March 2011, Epstein asked publicist Mike Sitrick to “draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out” days after Sarah told the Evening Standard she had “deep regret” over her ties with Epstein.
- The following month, “Sarah” emailed Epstein saying she “did not” and “would not” call him a “P” and that she had acted to “protect my own brand”.
- Epstein told others “Fergie said she could organise tea in Buckingham Palace apts.. or Windsor Castle” in 2009.
- After he was released from prison, Epstein asked “Sarah” if there was “any chance of your daughters saying hello” to an unnamed person whilst they were in London in July 2010. “Sarah” replied saying: “Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend.”
- In August 2009, “Sarah” thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for” and she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness”.
- In April 2009, “Sarah” emailed Epstein calling him “my dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey” and a “legend,” adding that she is “so proud” of him.
- In July 2009, “Sarah” emailed Epstein to discuss lunch arrangements in Miami, telling him: “It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie.”
The exchanges are all dated after Epstein was convicted in 2008 for prostituting minors.
The Virgin Group founder’s name is mentioned hundreds of times in more than three million documents relating to Epstein.
In emails sent after a business meeting on Necker Island in 2013, Epstein wrote to Sir Richard “nice seeing you , thanks for your hospitality”, adding: “I appreciate your public relations thoughts.”
Replying to the email on September 11 2013, Sir Richard replied: “Dear Jeffrey, It was really nice seeing you yesterday. The boys in Watersports can’t stop speaking about it! Any time you’re in the area would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!”
Sir Richard added: “I think if Bill Gates was willing to say that you’ve been a brilliant advisor to him, that you slipped up many years ago by sleeping with a 17 1/2 year old woman and were punished for it, that you’ve more than learnt your lesson and have done nothing that’s against the law since and, yes, as a single man you seem to have a penchant for women. But there’s nothing wrong with that. Anyway something along those lines.”
According to Sir Richard’s team, Epstein referred to three adult women on his team as his “harem” and, “regrettably”, Sir Richard used Epstein’s language in a follow up email but would never have used the term or contacted the American if he had known “the full facts”.
The businessman’s team said a comment about “moving on” after serving a sentence was a “general” comment after Epstein mentioned in passing that he had previously served a prison sentence, having framed the situation as a consensual encounter with an individual “one day shy of 18”.