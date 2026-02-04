Necker Island is said to host thousands of guests each year, including large conferences, charity events and business meetings

Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Richard Branson has denied that he is hiding Sarah Ferguson on his Caribbean island amid reports the former Duchess has fled the Royal Lodge.

It has been reported that Ms Ferguson fled the UK at the weekend, just days before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor moved to his new house at Sandringham. Suggestions have been made that she has made her way overseas, with some going as far as to say she is on Necker Island, a 74-acre property in the British Virgin Islands, owned by Sir Richard. Necker Island is said to host thousands of guests each year, including large conferences, charity events and business meetings. Read more: Bill Gates 'has questions to answer' over Epstein links, says ex-wife Melinda Read more: Andrew and Epstein ‘asked exotic dancer for a threesome at paedophile financier’s Florida home’ Virgin has vehemently denied that he has been in contact with Ferguson since the Epstein files were released. They also denied that the former Duchess is on Sir Richard's island. A spokesperson for Virgin told the Daily Mail: "Sir Richard has had no contact with Sarah Ferguson following the release of the Epstein files and, contrary to some media reports, can confirm she is not on Necker Island either."

Jeffrey Epstein and Richard Branson. Picture: Alamy

In the documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday, Ferguson appears to accuse Epstein of it being “crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew”. In an email exchange from September 21 2011, she appears to write: “Don’t know if you are still on this bbm but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. “Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratualtions (sic) on your baby boy. Sarah xx” The email is then followed up with a message saying: “You have disappeared. “I did not even know you were having a baby. It was soooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply (sic). More than you will know.”

Sarah Ferguson and former Prince Andrew. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Other emails also revealed that: In March 2011, Epstein asked publicist Mike Sitrick to “draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out” days after Sarah told the Evening Standard she had “deep regret” over her ties with Epstein.

The following month, “Sarah” emailed Epstein saying she “did not” and “would not” call him a “P” and that she had acted to “protect my own brand”.

Epstein told others “Fergie said she could organise tea in Buckingham Palace apts.. or Windsor Castle” in 2009.

After he was released from prison, Epstein asked “Sarah” if there was “any chance of your daughters saying hello” to an unnamed person whilst they were in London in July 2010. “Sarah” replied saying: “Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend.”

In August 2009, “Sarah” thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for” and she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness”.

In April 2009, “Sarah” emailed Epstein calling him “my dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey” and a “legend,” adding that she is “so proud” of him.

In July 2009, “Sarah” emailed Epstein to discuss lunch arrangements in Miami, telling him: “It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie.” The exchanges are all dated after Epstein was convicted in 2008 for prostituting minors.

New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen (left) pictured alongside businessman Richard Branson (right) and Jeffrey Epstein (center). Picture: US DEPT OF JUSTICE