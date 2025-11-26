On Wednesday, the 75-year-old shared a series of touching photos of the couple throughout their relationship online and revealed he was by her side when she died

The Virgin owner revealed his beloved partner of 50 years passed away at the age of 80 yesterday. Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Richard Branson has revealed his wife Lady Joan died "quickly and painlessly" in an emotional social media tribute to her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Wednesday, the 75-year-old shared a series of touching photos of the couple throughout their relationship online. Picture: Instagram

The billionaire wrote: "Life will never be the same without her. But we have fifty incredible years of memories - years filled with tears and laughter, kindness, and a love that shaped our family more than words could ever capture. "It was a relationship that worked. We just had lots of laughs. We were very lucky." Describing the moments before she died, Sir Richard added: "We had a lovely lunch that day. She was in positive spirits and getting stronger. "She smiled at me, that radiant smile that lit up her whole face, the same smile I fell in love with the very first moment I saw her, half a century ago. "Then suddenly, she was gone, quickly and painlessly. And thankfully, I was right by her side. It brings us all great comfort to know we were together." The business tycoon also said he is now with the couple's two children, Holly and Sam. Signing off the post, he said: "What an incredible final year we all had together. Her beautiful 80th birthday celebration at Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco, surrounded by her closest friends; Sam's 40th celebrations onboard Virgin Voyages; countless moments where she was beaming with happiness. "She lived so fully and joyfully, always thinking of others, always lifting everyone else up. To see her so happy in those last months is something we will treasure forever."

Lady Joan was thought to be in good health when she celebrated her 80th birthday in Morocco this summer. Picture: Instagram

Revealing the tragic news yesterday, Sir Richard posted a close-up photo of his wife with the tribute: "Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. "She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. "She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x." The couple met in 1976 at The Manor, a live-in recording studio for Virgin Records, where Sir Richard said he "fell in love" at first sight. Lady Joan was thought to be in good health when she celebrated her 80th birthday in Morocco this summer, when Sir Richard posted: "Thank you for being by my side through it all – the highs, the lows, and all those quiet, content and peaceful moments in between. These are the moments I cherish most with you, I love you more and more each year." The couple, who share two children together, were set to celebrate their 50th anniversary on February 7 next year. Sir Richard has previously described Lady Joan as his "rock" and "source of wisdom", admitting that he was taken in by the 'beautiful, witty, down-to-earth' woman when she visited the studio in West London. Recalling that day in a 2015 blog celebrating her 70th birthday, Sir Richard said: "I fell in love with her from the first moment I saw her, while she worked in a bric-a-brac shop in Westbourne Grove, in London.

Sir Richard has previously described Lady Joan as his "rock" and "source of wisdom",. Picture: Instagram