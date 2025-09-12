The former head of MI6 has told LBC it was "appalling judgement" to appoint Lord Mandelson as US Ambassador after he was sacked over his ties to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Sir Richard Dearlove, once known as 'C' inside the British security service, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast about the vetting process that ambassadors must go through, insisting that either Mandelson was lying or "there was a massive misjudgement made".

He said: "To be ambassador in Washington you would need a DV certificate - that is Developed Vetting, the highest level of vetting.

"He would have been interviewed or should have been interviewed and one of the questions that would have been put is: 'Is there anything in your background that we don't already know about that would bring the office of Ambassador into disrepute? The country into disrepute?'

"Either he didn't say that [about his relationship with Epstein], in which case he was lying or he did and there was a massive misjudgment made in appointing him Ambassador because they had in front of them, let's say, the example of Prince Andrew, whose life has been ruined by a relationship with this man.