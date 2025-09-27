The Top Gear star split from his wife Mindy earlier this year after a 28-year relationship

Richard and Mindy Hammond announced their split in January 2025. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Richard Hammond has broken his silence on his divorce from ex-wife Mindy, nine months after they announced their separation.

The 55-year-old TV presenter, known for motoring shows Top Gear and The Grand Tour, tied the knot with newspaper columnist Amanda "Mindy" Hammond in 2002. In January, they announced in a joint-statement that their marriage was coming to an end after a 28-year relationship. Now, Hammond has addressed his past "tough few years" as he revealed he was living outside of the family home in rented accommodation. "Let’s get something out of the way straight away," the presenter says in the first episode of his new series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, according to the Daily Mail. Read more: Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence with good news despite leaving Grand Tour alongside Richard Hammond and James May Read more: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May 'leave The Grand Tour'

The former couple share two daughters Isabella and Willow. Picture: Getty

"There has been a slight change in my circumstances recently. I got divorced. Which means I now live here." Hammond previously lived in Bollitree Castle, a mansion in Hertfordshire, but has moved into a rented farmhouse in the countryside. He continued: "I like it. It’s got amazing views, a place to keep some of my cars and bikes and best of all it’s closer to the workshop. "I’m trying to put a silver lining on this. It’s been a tough few years, but it’s not all bad." Announcing their split in January, the former couple wrote on X: "A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently. "Our marriage is coming to end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters. "We will always be in each other's lives and are proud of the family we created. "We won't be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy." The couple have two daughters, Izzy and Willow. Hammond was supported by his wife in 2006 following a high-speed crash on Top Gear which left him with serious injuries.