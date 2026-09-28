Richard Hammond's company provides a variety of car restoration and repair services, like bodywork repairs, mechanical maintenance, paintwork and vehicle refinishing

TV presenter Richard Hammond speeding in his Porsche. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Richard Hammond faces more legal action with a second court appearance after his company was ordered to pay another fine.

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A company owned by the former Top Gear star has been ordered to pay a financial penalty after it failed to provide information that could identify the driver of a Ford vehicle linked to an alleged offence. The case was heard by magistrates in Worcester earlier this month. After the guilty plea, the court imposed a fine on the business along with a victim surcharge. The Smallest Cog Limited, which launched in 2021, has registered its address in London, despite operating from premises in Beech Lane on the Rotherwas Industrial Estate in Hereford. The company provides a variety of car restoration and repair services, like bodywork repairs, mechanical maintenance, paintwork and vehicle refinishing. Read More: Clarkson, Hammond and May 'to net £24m' as production company's liquidation finalised Read More: Jeremy Clarkson’s 11 'stolen' Diddly Squat sheep were 'accidental miscount', police admit

Richard Hammond speeding in his Bentley. Picture: PA

Avid TV watchers would recognise the company from Richard Hammond's Workshop on Discovery+, which has already been renewed for both a sixth and seventh series. Mr Hammond, who hosted Top Gear with Jeremy Clarkson and James May between 2002 and 2015 before the trio launched The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime, is listed as the company's sole director. The company was established after Neil, Anthony and Andrew Greenhouse, who are long-time car specialists, were at risk of losing their workshop. The television presenter founded the business, to secure the future of the firm, which has since become the focus of the popular documentary series.

Richard Hammond in a vintage Riley at Shelsley Walsh. Picture: Alamy