A former teacher who took upskirting images of female pupils and kept indecent images of children on a school laptop has been banned from teaching for life.

Richard Lees, a former teacher at a school in Macclesfield, was jailed for two years last year.

The 43-year-old, of Heald Green, Cheadle, was convicted of voyeurism, recording images beneath clothing of another, making indecent photographs of children, possession of indecent photographs of a child and possessing an extremepornographic image.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Chesire Police seized a number of devices from Lee's address, which included a school issued laptop even though he'd left the school the year before.

A number of indecent images of children were discovered on the laptop, including images of category A, B and C, plus extreme pornography.

Lees was arrested in relation to this but denied possession of the images, claiming someone else must have gained access to the device.

Further enquiries were carried out and more material was discovered on an encrypted hard drive.

This included voyeurism offences where he had secretly filmed women in the bathroom of his previous address in Macclesfield without their knowledge.

Further upskirting images believed to be of female pupils were also discovered. The force said data suggested these images were taken on school grounds when Lees was still in employment there as a rugby coach.

He was arrested for these offences in September 2024 and charged the following month.