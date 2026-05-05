Author Richard Osman and his partner Ingrid Oliver (left) and daughter Ruby Osman after he was made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Author and broadcaster Richard Osman and comedian Bill Bailey were among a raft of figures to receive honours from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.

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Osman, the writer of the best-selling Thursday Murder Club novels and former host of House of Games and Pointless, was made an OBE for services to literature and broadcasting. Strictly Come Dancing 2020 winner Bailey was made an MBE for services to entertainment. Celebrity chef Marcus Wareing, a restaurateur and judge on MasterChef: The Professionals, was also made an MBE for services to the culinary arts and broadcasting.

Richard Osman is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the Princess Royal. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Warwick Davis and Alex Greenwood among those honoured by Prince of Wales Read More: Pregnant Love Island star Georgia Harrison awarded MBE for privacy campaign after vile ex Stephen Bear was jailed Speaking after the ceremony, Osman said he had "a nice chat" with Princess Anne about writing and quizzing. He said he was "very proud of being from Britain" adding "I'm very proud of the opportunities this country gave me. I'm very proud of growing up in a country that's full of writers and funny people and creative people. "I owe this country an awful lot, and I intend to pay as much of that back as I can." After developing and co-hosting game show Pointless for 13 years, Osman moved into writing fiction, releasing the first instalment of his hit crime mystery book series in 2020. Last year, the story of the group of pensioners who band together to solve murders was adapted for a Netflix film starring Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

Mark Bailey, from London, musician, comedian, actor and broadcaster, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy