Reform UK’s deputy leader claimed neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD are being overdiagnosed.

By Ella Bennett

The sight of children wearing ear defenders in school is “insane”, Reform UK’s deputy leader said as he claimed neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD are being overdiagnosed.

Richard Tice, setting out the progress of Reform's Doge (Department of government efficiency) unit at a press conference in Westminster on Monday, said that if the "crisis" in the special educational needs and disabilities (Send) system is not resolved, there will be "no bins collected". Mr Tice said that there is a "crisis of overdiagnosis of children with neurodiverse issues". Asked what Reform can do to tackle this, he said: "The best thing to do actually, is to push almost all of it back to the schools. The schools know best, the teachers know best. "And stop labelling people, just say 'you need a bit of extra support, you might need a bit of extra time'."

Councils have kept these high-needs deficits off their balance sheets using a statutory override. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “You’ve got to the mad situation now where children who don’t have any form of label are starting to feel left out. “They’re feeling that in inverted commas, they’re the normal minority, it’s insane and it’s becoming a sort of school joke. “I’ll just raise one more point, the sight of children in classes wearing ear defenders, I’m sorry, this is just insane. It’s got to stop. The teachers want it to stop. Heads want it to stop. It’s not the right way forward.”