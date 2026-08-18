Eco-activist millionaire Dale Vince has suggested he would not mind if climate denial became a criminal offence as he took aim at 'idiotic' comments made by Reform deputy leader Richard Tice.

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On Monday, Reform UK deputy leader Mr Tice acknowledged climate change is “real” , but said there was no proof net zero policies would halt it – and to think it can be stopped is “arrogant”.

After being pressed by LBC's Ben Kentish, the former Labour donor admitted he would not be opposed to the concept of climate denial being made a criminal offence in Britain.

After Mr Tice suggested that Brits should 'enjoy' climate change, Mr Vince said: "I think it's idiotic of him to say that. He says climate change is real, but it's arrogant to think we can do something about it. I think it's arrogant to say sit back and enjoy the wine."

Instead, Mr Tice suggested the public should enjoy it when it gets warm, adding: “If it means that English wine and sparkling wine gets better and better, fantastic”.

In July, the Met Office said that 2,700 people are thought to have died from heat-related causes during the May and June heatwaves in England and Wales.

Of those, they estimated that 42% “died as a result of the extra heat caused by human-induced warming”.

Mr Vince told Ben: "It's bizarre. It's anti-science. I mean, it's one thing at least he says climate change is real, but to deny the nature of it, the cause of it, it goes against science.

"I think he's playing to a certain audience. He's aping and mimicking Trump over in the US. And it's political expedience. But honestly, I think it's bordering on a crime because of the harm that the climate crisis is already doing to the world and will do in the years to come if we don't get our acts together."

Dale added: "Climate change is man-made, and the fact is that we need to do something about it. I guess my point of reference is Holocaust denial. The historical fact of the Holocaust, that's a crime to deny that.

"And this is some kind of future Holocaust that will affect the whole planet. And for me, it's just shocking that people deny it."

When pressed on whether he would like to see climate denial outlawed, Mr Vince said: "I think there wouldn't be any harm in it, actually, so that we could just end these distracting discussions about whether climate change is real or not and what the cause is and get on with the job."

He then tempered his comments by saying: "I guess I wouldn't mind if it was a criminal offence. I don't think people should be locked up in jail for it or something like that. Do you know what I mean?