Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog for allegedly failing to declare an interest.

The investigation relates to a possible failure to declare an interest when talking about Israel in a Westminster Hall debate.

The investigation was opened on Tuesday 28 July and was published on the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner website on Monday.

Mr Tice wrote on X: “Contrary to garbage in media: Standards Commissioner is considering complaint by anti semitic anti Israel lobby group over whether I should have referenced my register of interests at start of a debate on UK democracy and Israeli influence.

“The same anti Israel group failed to notify Commissioner that Ayoub Khan MP did not declare his substantial donation received from a pro Palestine group. Funny that…..”.

The news about Mr Tice comes as Nigel Farage faces increased scrutiny over his personal finances.

Mr Farage is facing a parliamentary standards investigation into an undeclared £5m payment given to him before the 2024 general election by the crypto billionaire and Reform donor Christopher Harborne.

Farage has insisted the money was an unconditional personal gift which did not need to be declared. He also said it was for his personal security.