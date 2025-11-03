Reform’s manifesto had committed the party to tax cuts worth around a third of the NHS budget

Richard Tice on LBC. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Richard Tice had admitted previous tax pledges were "a list of the time" and were "aspirational", as Nigel Farage says substantial tax cuts are "not realistic".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

LBC's Andrew Marr asked Mr Tice about a previous Reform UK pledge to raise the higher rate of income tax threshold to £70,000. Mr Tice said they are focusing on "the aspiration" to make work pay for the lowest earners "by lifting the starting point of income tax from 12 and a half to 20,000 pounds." "But to achieve that we've got to make the spending cuts by slashing net stupid zero. We can make substantial cuts and other changes," he added. Andrew asked about other policies such as cutting fuel duty by 20 pence per litre and abolishing VAT on energy bills. Read more: Farage says substantial tax cuts ‘not realistic’ Read more: Reform UK accused of 'echoing Nazi propaganda' with 'antisemitic' Ai-generated picture of Green Party leader Zack Polanski

‘All those tax cuts have gone?'

‘It was a list for the time.’@AndrewMarr9 presses Reform’s Richard Tice over the party's U-turn on £90bn worth of tax cuts. pic.twitter.com/SSfiwh7k7P — LBC (@LBC) November 3, 2025

Reform’s manifesto had committed the party to tax cuts worth around a third of the NHS budget, including raising the personal allowance to £20,000, introducing a £100,000 tax-free allowance for companies and exempting some high street firms from business rates. At the time, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the plans, along with £50 billion of spending commitments and £150 billion of cuts, were “problematic” and cost far more than Reform claimed. Speaking of the previous pledges, Mr Tice said: "That was a list for the time. Now we're in a completely different time." He said that they were all "aspirational, good ideas", but added: "At the end of the day the finances of the country are in a terrible state. They're going to get worse. "As Nigel talked about today, we're very worried about the bond markets. We've got to focus on cutting the wasteful spending, making work pay, making small businesses want to take more risk that will create growth." Mr Tice's comments come after Reform UK Leader Mr Farage said substantial tax cuts were “not realistic at this current moment in time” as he pledged Reform UK would lead the “most pro-business” government in modern history.