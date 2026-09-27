The Reform UK Deputy Leader told LBC he had "great confidence in all of those councillors leading the way"

Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice has said that "leadership is— it's not easy". Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Reform UK'S Deputy Leader has said he believes a Reform-led council’s decision to close ten publicly-run nurseries was part of having the “courage to make important decisions”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Richard Tice told LBC that the Reform-led South Tyneside Council was making a "bold decision" when it came to closing the ten Accredited Network for Learning in the Early Years (Stanley's) nurseries. The decision to close the nurseries was met with calls of “shame” at a cabinet meeting from concerned parents and 'Save Our Stanley's' campaigners. The nurseries are set to close in July, 2027, but reductions of the 116 staff will begin in December, 2026. Mr Tice told Sunday with Lewis Goodall: "Individual councils have to make important decisions. Leadership is not easy." Read more: Reform council pulls funding for football anti-racism charity over 'politically charged agenda' - as Jenrick defends 'reasonable' decision Read more: Reform council hires security guards over 'gatherings of migrants'

Interchange Square, South Shields, South Tyneside, where 10 nurseries have been closed by Reform councillors. Picture: Getty

"But having the courage to make important decisions and in order to get the bills down, spend the money properly, means I've got great confidence in all of those councillors leading the way," he added. "That's why they voted for us to take bold decisions." South Tyneside’s former Labour council began the review of the publicly-funded nurseries, and this review was continued by Reform UK following their local election win. . The council's lead member for children's services, Michelle Fascione, said that although Reform said it wanted to keep the nurseries open “there was just no way it could be done.” "The council unfortunately doesn't have a statutory obligation to provide these nurseries and it's been costing us £1.1m a year to subsidise and it's not viable for the future.” One concerned mother called the closures “devastating,” saying: "It's really hard for working parents to get back to work and this just makes it even harder.”

Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice delivers a speech on the second day of the Reform Party conference. Picture: Getty