The Reform MP called Putin a "murderous invading dictator"

Richard Tice speaking to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Clark

Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice told LBC he is "appalled" after President Donald Trump referred to Vladimir Putin as his friend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking with Lewis Goodall on Sunday, Tice called Putin a murderous invading dictator, and said Trump “is just wrong” when it comes to the Russian leader. Putin has been waging a full-scale invasion on Ukraine since 2022. The war has now lasted longer than the First World War. Despite the US’ Nato membership and the long-lasting legacy of the Cold War, Trump recently posted several images of himself and Putin to Truth Social, including one image of the pair captioned “My Friend,” and another alongside Xi Jinping captioned “The Great Powers.” Read more: 'Stupid people' criticise my relationships with Xi and Putin, says Trump Read more: Trump 'tells Europe to defund Ukraine' in 'tirade' phone call after summit with his 'friend' Putin

New media post from Donald J. Trump



( TS: Nov 21 2026, 3:56 PM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​​‌​‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‍​‌‍​​​‍​‍‌‌​‍‌‌‍ pic.twitter.com/oYINDAA0ku — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 21, 2026

Reform leader, Nigel Farage, has repeatedly praised Trump and has a history of close ties to the president and the MAGA movement. “Nigel Farage told us the West would be much stronger under Trump than under Biden, what did Nigel Farage get wrong about Donald Trump?” Goodall asked Tice. Tice responded, saying: “I think the reality is, you can agree with friends on some things and disagree with them on others. “And on some things he's been right, but on many things recently he's been wrong.” Tice said he still believes Trump has made good judgements on immigration, but on Putin he “is getting a number of things badly wrong”.

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage at a rally in 2016. Picture: Jonathan Bachman/Getty