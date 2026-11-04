He said Mrs Young was shackled and wearing a blindfold, and he heard a “snoring noise” which he thought was part of the encounter as advertised by Young.

By Ella Bennett

A man accused of raping a woman advertised by her husband for sex on the internet has told a court that he heard her snoring but thought this was part of the “role-playing”.

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Philip Young has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of drugging and sexually abusing his wife, Joanne Young, over a 13-year period at their home in Swindon, Wiltshire. Four other men are on trial at Winchester Crown Court, accused of sexually abusing Mrs Young, who has waived her right to anonymity. Richard Wilkins, of Toothill, Swindon, Wiltshire, has pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and one of assault by penetration in July 2016. The 62-year-old who worked as a taxi driver told the court he responded to an advert placed on Craigslist by Young. Read more: Wife drugged and raped by husband in case 'echoing Gisele Pelicot' was victim of ‘barbaric fantasy’, court hears Read more: Reform councillor with ties to anti-migrant group charged with 12 counts of rape

Richard Wilkins is charged with sexual offences against Joanne Young. Picture: PA

He said that as he approached the bed in which Mrs Young was shackled and wearing a blindfold, he heard a “snoring noise” which he thought was part of the encounter as advertised by Young. He said: “I considered this was still part of the role-playing scenario that I was acting out.” Explaining that he felt she must have been awake or woken up, he said: “If you are asleep and someone climbs on your bed, it’s going to wake you up and make you move or something.” He said that as he started having sex with Mrs Young, she stopped snoring and she began making sounds of “moaning or groaning of enjoyment” as well as wrapped her legs around him. Wilkins said that he had not suspected that she had been drugged or was drunk because there was no “drug paraphernalia” in the room and Young and Mrs Young did not smell of alcohol. He added that he did not know that she was not consenting and said: “I didn’t and if I did or had any inkling of it I would have contacted police myself. I believed she was consenting.”

Joanne Young has waived her automatic right to anonymity. Picture: Handout