The Government is planning a change which could force richer neighbourhoods to hike council tax by depriving them of funding, reports claim.

According to the Telegraph, the Government's Fair Funding Review is set to cut the amount of central funding given to local authorities which do not take up the maximum five per cent council tax rise.

This would see many Conservative and Reform councils with low-levels of tax not receiving help without imposing the maximum annual hike of five per cent for local authorities.

This shift would see more affluent low-tax councils receiving less government funding and being forced to hike council tax, a move which could turn the predominantly non-Labour areas against their ruling parties.

Councils in London, the South-East, the East and areas around both Manchester and Birmingham are set to be hit by the changes.