Rapper Rick Ross has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Miami Beach, according to police.

The Mississippi-born rapper was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre at 6.10 am on Thursday on one felony count of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanour count of battery.

His bond has been set at $6,000, according to Miami-Dade jail and court records.

Details of the circumstances which led to Ross’s arrest, or details of the alleged incident, have not been released by local authorities.

The alleged victim has also not been identified, according to the Guardian.

This comes just days after the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick claimed he was physically abusive to her, People magazine reported.

Read more: Jim Carrey marries long-term girlfriend in private LA ceremony

Read more: Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s fiancé dies on his birthday aged 34