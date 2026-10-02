Rick Ross arrested on domestic battery and strangulation charges
US Rapper Rick Ross has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Miami Beach, according to local police.
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Rapper Rick Ross has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Miami Beach, according to police.
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The Mississippi-born rapper was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre at 6.10 am on Thursday on one felony count of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanour count of battery.
His bond has been set at $6,000, according to Miami-Dade jail and court records.
Details of the circumstances which led to Ross’s arrest, or details of the alleged incident, have not been released by local authorities.
The alleged victim has also not been identified, according to the Guardian.
This comes just days after the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick claimed he was physically abusive to her, People magazine reported.
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On Instagram, Kendrick shared photos of a swollen lip that she claims was caused by Ross, accompanied by the caption: “He saw a punching bag.”
Alongside another picture, she wrote: “The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.”
“I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will,” Kendrick posted over another image.
“It’s always good until it isn’t,” she said. “If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave.”
Rick Ross, born William Leonard Roberts, is a US rapper with five No. 1 albums and collaborations with Drake, DJ Khaled and Nicki Minaj.
According to local court records, Ross has retained attorney Bradley Horenstein and his arraignment is set for October 22nd. LBC has reached out to Ross’s representation for comment.