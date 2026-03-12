The author said the cancer was caught at a "very early stage" despite her having no symptoms

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Picture: Alamy

Jane Fallon has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram, saying the disease was found at a very early stage despite her having no symptoms.

Mrs Fallon, who has been with comedian Ricky Gervais for 44 years, shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining she had been quieter than usual online in recent weeks. She wrote: "About a month ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer – very early stage thankfully & the prognosis is excellent. I had a routine mammogram a week before Christmas." The writer said the issue was first picked up by a radiographer, before she underwent further tests. "I had no symptoms but the brilliant radiographer spotted something iffy & sent me for further tests & eventually a biopsy," she wrote. "Since then I've had more mammograms, more biopsies and an MRI so they can pinpoint the problem area precisely."

Mrs Fallon said the process had been difficult, but that she was now preparing for surgery. “It’s been a lot, I’m not going to lie. But, my surgery is scheduled for the week after next and I just want to get it over with now,” she said. She added: “I’m getting incredible care and all will be fine but I’m not engaging with much beyond audiobooks & jigsaws tbh.” She ended the post with a lighter note, writing: “Dr Eric on duty. Nurse Pickle wondering when lunch is.” One image showed a teddy bear dressed as a doctor, while the couple’s cat Pickles was pictured as a nurse. Mrs Fallon and Mr Gervais met while studying at University College London in 1982.

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon attending the National Television Awards 2022. Picture: Getty