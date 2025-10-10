Dozens of famous faces attended Manchester Cathedral to pay their respects

Ricky Hatton's three-wheeled Reliant Robin famed by Only Fools and Horses, with a picture of Hatton, leads the procession as it arrives at the Etihad Stadium, following the funeral earlier at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Ricky Hatton's children have paid emotional tributes to the boxing legend at his funeral service in Manchester.

Son Campbell (centre) who was one of the pallbearers, paid tribute to his father during the service. Picture: Alamy

The coffin of Ricky Hatton is carried into Manchester Cathedral, by his brother Matthew Hatton and son Campbell Hatton. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the service at the city's cathedral, son Campbell, a former pro boxer himself, paid tribute to the "people's champion." The speeches were played to crowds gathered outside and featured tributes from Ricky's daughters Millie 13, and Fearne, 12. Campbell said: “I can't explain how much I’m going to miss you, dad, and that we won’t be making any new memories but the ones we did I will cherish forever.

Last month, Ricky also shared a photo with his two daughters Millie and Fearne in Tenerife. Picture: Instagram

"Growing up I looked up to my dad in every aspect of life whether it be following in a career in boxing like he did or the way he carried himself out of the ring. "But all of that was fuelled by the love I had and always will have for him. "I am so proud of my dad that it's hard to put into words. Not just his boxing career, the one-of-a-kind fanbase and the things that made him the People’s Champion but because of how happy we all were when we were all together."

Family members embrace outside the cathedral during the funeral of late British boxer Ricky Hatton. Picture: Getty

Millie said: “I cherish all the memories we had – singing Oasis in the car, in particular Live Forever, just seeing your face in general. "Although you were the greatest boxer and I am forever proud of all you achieved in the ring, my favourite times with you were when we were just in the house singing Oasis and watching Grown Ups. "I miss you unconditionally, daddy."

Ray and Carol Hatton arriving for the funeral of their son, Ricky Hatton, at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Fearne said: “Over the 12 years I have had with you, we have made so many memories. "The memories I have loved the most was when we were at your house watching Grown Ups or being in the games room playing darts." Hatton’s mother Carol said in a statement read on her behalf: "The Hitman was adored by his army of fans – the People’s Champion - and he would say that’s how he would want to be remembered. "Long before this accolade he was our little champion from the day he was born."

Liam Gallagher, center, of the band Oasis attends the funeral for boxer Ricky Hatton. Picture: Alamy

Liam Gallagher touches the coffin of Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Celebrities including Liam Gallagher, Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney were in attendance as the sky blue coffin was brought to the service, a nod to Hatton's beloved Manchester City. Thousands lined the streets earlier in the day as the procession stopped off at the fighter's gym and the AO Arena, where he enjoyed some of his finest moments. Oasis frontman Gallagher, a long-time friend of Hatton, accompanied him on his ring walk once against Paulie Malignaggi in 2008.

Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney attend the funeral of Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Getty

Andrew Flintoff leaving the funeral of Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Famous faces from the boxing community also turned out including Fury, Frank Bruno, Tony Bellew and Frank Bruno. Former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff also arrived at the cathedral.

Ricky Hatton's three-wheeled Reliant Robin leads the boxer's funeral cortege past his boxing gym in his hometown of Hyde. Picture: Getty