The former welterweight and light-welterweight world champion was found dead at his home in Hyde at 6.45am, Greater Manchester Police say.

In a statement, GMP said: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Hatton was due to fight against United Arab Emirates boxer Eisa Al Dah in a middleweight bout on December 2.

Hatton's career saw him win four world titles across two weight classes, with a record of 45 wins in his 48 professional fights, with 32 coming by knockout.

He won his first world title, the IBF light-welterweight belt, with an underdog defeat against Kostya Tszyu in 2005 which is considered one of the greatest fights ever by an English boxer.

He followed it by securing the WBA title at the same weight against Carlos Maussa in 2006.

He then vacated the titles to move up to welterweight - a change which garnered his third title against Luis Collazo in 2007 before he returned to light welterweight to secure the IBO and IBF titles once more.

