The sports star passed away this morning

"Keep leading by example," one comment read. Picture: Instagram rickyhitmanhatton

By Alice Padgett

Ricky Hatton's last post before his death featured him training for a comeback fight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has been found dead at home aged 46. Posting on social media, the sportsman wrote "Thursday session in the bag" alongside him training on a punching bag. "Keep leading by example," one comment read. Another said he was the "people's champ". Hatton was due a "comeback" fight against United Arab Emirates boxer Eisa Al Dah in a middleweight bout on December 2 in Dubai. Hatton had three children, Millie, Fearne, and Campbell. He also had one grandchild. Read More: British boxing icon Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton, 46, found dead at home months before comeback fight

Hatton rose from a carpet shop in Manchester to win world titles at two different weights and captivate the boxing world. He was found dead at his home in Hyde. Greater Manchester Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious. A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man." Hatton’s all-action style and down-to-earth demeanour made him one of the most popular fighters on both side of the Atlantic in the first decade of the new century. Fellow fighters and boxing figures mourned his loss, with fellow former world champion Amir Khan describing him as “a mentor, warrior and one of Britain’s greatest boxers”.

Ricky Hatton arriving for the PFA Awards 2025. Picture: Alamy

Heavyweight Tyson Fury described Hatton as a “legend”, while his former promoter Frank Warren said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of his death, describing the man he steered to world title glory over Kostya Tszyu in June 2005 as a “modern great”. Manchester City said they were “devastated” and confirmed there would be a minute’s appreciation ahead of Sunday’s match. "Hatton, an icon of British boxing… was viewed by many as one of the most compelling personalities the sport has ever produced,” a club statement read. It continued: “Hatton wore sky blue shorts and used Blue Moon as his walkout song throughout his career. "Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight. “Everyone at the club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”