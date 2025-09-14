Poignant last video shows Ricky Hatton in training - as tributes to beloved boxing star pour in
The sports star passed away this morning
Ricky Hatton's last post before his death featured him training for a comeback fight.
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has been found dead at home aged 46.
Posting on social media, the sportsman wrote "Thursday session in the bag" alongside him training on a punching bag.
"Keep leading by example," one comment read.
Another said he was the "people's champ".
Hatton was due a "comeback" fight against United Arab Emirates boxer Eisa Al Dah in a middleweight bout on December 2 in Dubai.
Hatton had three children, Millie, Fearne, and Campbell. He also had one grandchild.
Hatton rose from a carpet shop in Manchester to win world titles at two different weights and captivate the boxing world.
He was found dead at his home in Hyde. Greater Manchester Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man."
Hatton’s all-action style and down-to-earth demeanour made him one of the most popular fighters on both side of the Atlantic in the first decade of the new century.
Fellow fighters and boxing figures mourned his loss, with fellow former world champion Amir Khan describing him as “a mentor, warrior and one of Britain’s greatest boxers”.
Heavyweight Tyson Fury described Hatton as a “legend”, while his former promoter Frank Warren said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of his death, describing the man he steered to world title glory over Kostya Tszyu in June 2005 as a “modern great”.
Manchester City said they were “devastated” and confirmed there would be a minute’s appreciation ahead of Sunday’s match.
"Hatton, an icon of British boxing… was viewed by many as one of the most compelling personalities the sport has ever produced,” a club statement read.
It continued: “Hatton wore sky blue shorts and used Blue Moon as his walkout song throughout his career.
"Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight.
“Everyone at the club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”
Manchester United responded to City’s post with the words: “Sending our heartfelt condolences to Ricky’s loved ones on the loss of a legend of our city.”
City midfielder Phil Foden spoke of his shock and the players’ determination to do Hatton proud.
Speaking to Sky Sports News before the match, he said: “My heart obviously goes out to his family, at this hard time.
“Obviously to hear the news just before a big game is devastating.
“I’m sure he would have been here today as well, supporting us. Today is for him and we’re going to try to get the win and do the best we can for him.”
Manager Pep Guardiola added: “For all of the Manchester City family, it was tough. Of course (there was) the success, world champion… but the loss for his family, his kids, he was a grandad, so always you think about that.”
He continued: “On behalf of Man City and all the people, we wish (the family) comfort in these incredibly tough hours, tough days, tough weeks. A big, big loss for them, for the boxing world, because he was a truly great champion, and of course for the Man City family.”
Former City captain Vincent Kompany posted a picture on X showing himself, Liam Gallagher and Hatton, alongside the words: “We’ll miss you Ricky.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Rest in piece legend.”