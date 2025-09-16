Ricky Hatton's ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney has said she "adored and cherished" the boxer after his death at the age of 46.

They were long-time friends and dated for several months after they competed on Dancing On Ice in 2024.

Soap star Sweeney wrote on Instagram: "I've needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky.

"My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter.

"To them, Speaky [his manager Paul Speak] and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy.

