Tributes have been paid to the former world champion who died just weeks before his comeback

Ricky hatton in 2009. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Ricky Hatton was “excited for the future,” his family and team have said in a new tribute to the late boxer who was found dead on Sunday.

Ricky Hatton (R) lands a right against Ray Oliveira during the title fight on December 11, 2004. Picture: Getty

The statement added that Hatton had spoken to family and friends in the days and weeks leading up to his tragic death, and that he had dinner with his daughters on Friday. “Richard was not alone in life or in the days before the weekend,” it said. The statement continued: “We are all in shock at the events that unfolded over the weekend. Richard was found by his friend and long-time manager Paul Speak, who we are supporting at this time along with Richard's parents, Ray and Carol, his children and the wider family. “The outpouring of grief and love from the nation and worldwide shows how much Richard was loved. It will, in time, be something that gives us all some comfort and pride “For now, however, we would like to have a period of private and personal mourning. The priority for us all is to ensure the wellbeing and support of Richard's children and Granddaughter.” Details of a memorial service for the late boxing icon are expected to follow shortly, the statement added. Tributes have been continuing to pour in after the beloved sportsman’s death was announced.

Manchester City and Manchester United players, fans and officials pay their respects to Ricky Hatton. Picture: Alamy