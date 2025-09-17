Ricky Hatton was ‘excited for the future’ family says in new heartfelt tribute after ex-world champion's death
Tributes have been paid to the former world champion who died just weeks before his comeback
Ricky Hatton was “excited for the future,” his family and team have said in a new tribute to the late boxer who was found dead on Sunday.
Listen to this article
Hatton was found dead by his manager at his home in Hyde, just weeks before he was scheduled to make his boxing comeback. He was 46 years old.
“We are all distraught at the events of recent days,” the emotional statement released by lawyers on behalf of his family and team read.
“To all our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place. He was excited for the future; his bag was packed ready to go to Dubai to promote a comeback fight and he was planning a celebration in Dubai of which his beloved girls Millie and Fearne were to be the centre of.
“He was excited that they would see him fight for the first time in person. He was a doting grandfather and loved spending time with Campbell and Lyla. Richard planned to spend more time in Tenerife.”
Read more: ‘See you on the other side’: Tributes flow after death of boxer Ricky Hatton
Read more: Poignant last video shows Ricky Hatton in training - as tributes to beloved boxing star pour in
The statement added that Hatton had spoken to family and friends in the days and weeks leading up to his tragic death, and that he had dinner with his daughters on Friday.
“Richard was not alone in life or in the days before the weekend,” it said.
The statement continued: “We are all in shock at the events that unfolded over the weekend. Richard was found by his friend and long-time manager Paul Speak, who we are supporting at this time along with Richard's parents, Ray and Carol, his children and the wider family.
“The outpouring of grief and love from the nation and worldwide shows how much Richard was loved. It will, in time, be something that gives us all some comfort and pride
“For now, however, we would like to have a period of private and personal mourning. The priority for us all is to ensure the wellbeing and support of Richard's children and Granddaughter.”
Details of a memorial service for the late boxing icon are expected to follow shortly, the statement added.
Tributes have been continuing to pour in after the beloved sportsman’s death was announced.
In a previous tribute his family gave through the police, they said Ricky had a “heart as big as his smile”.
"Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply 'Richard', our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.
"He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.
They added: "He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.”
His ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney also paid tribute to Hatton, saying she "adored and cherished" the boxer.
Soap star Sweeney wrote on Instagram: "I've needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky.
"My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter. To them, Speaky [his manager Paul Speak] and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy.
"Ricky, you were the people's champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always."
Others from across the world of sports and entertainment have paid their respects to ‘The Hitman’, including Liam Gallagher, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has pledged to "find a way of honouring him properly".
In a statement on X, Mr Burnham said Hatton was "much loved by so many in Greater Manchester".
"He made us smile and made us proud... We will find a way of honouring him properly," he added.
Ricky was a proud Manchester City fan, and the club projected his picture at the Etihad stadium in a touching tribute ahead of their derby clash with Manchester United.
Players and fans also held a minute’s applause to honour him, and star player Phil Foden as well as manager Pep Guardiola dedicated the club’s win to the late boxer.
Ricky won 45 of his 48 fights throughout his stellar career, which spanned from 1997 to 2012.
He was also a major advocate for boxer's mental health, and bravely shared his struggles after his retirement from the sport in 2012.