Hatton was found dead aged 46 at his home in Hyde on September 14

Ricky Hatton's family have released the procession route ahead of his funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Manchester will bid a final farewell to one of its most loved sporting heroes as two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton is laid to rest on Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A banner of Manchester World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton, who recently passed away aged 47 at Etihad Stadium. Picture: Alamy

News of Hatton’s death was announced just hours before the Manchester derby at Eastlands, with a minute’s applause held immediately ahead of kick-off by players and fans of both City and United. It was just one of innumerable tributes to the ‘Hitman’, including from former world heavyweight champions Frank Bruno, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, fellow Briton Amir Khan, one-time foe Manny Pacquiao and Roberto Duran, Hatton’s hero. Hatton’s all-action style brought him 45 wins and three defeats from 48 contests but it was his down-to-earth demeanour that especially endeared him to fellow professionals and fans around the world.

Floyd Mayweather VS. Ricky Hatton at The MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2007. Picture: Alamy