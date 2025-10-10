Hatton was found dead aged 46 at his home in Hyde on September 14

The coffin of Ricky Hatton is carried into Manchester Cathedral, by his brother Matthew Hatton and son Campbell Hatton. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton has been laid to rest in front of a host of famous faces as thousands of mourners lined the streets of Manchester.

The coffin boxer Ricky Hatton is escorted in to Manchester Cathedral for his funeral service in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

The parents of Ricky Hatton, Ray Hatton and Carol Hatton, attend their son's funeral. Picture: Getty

Celebrities including Liam Gallagher, Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney were in attendance as the sky blue coffin was brought to the service, a nod to Hatton's beloved Manchester City.

Liam Gallagher leaving the funeral of Ricky Hatton. Picture: PA

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney attend the funeral of Ricky Hatton. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Pundit and former footballer Chris Kamara arrives ahead of the funeral service for Ricky Hatton. Picture: Alamy

Thousands lined the streets earlier in the day as the procession stopped off at the fighter's gym and the AO Arena, where he enjoyed some of his finest moments. Oasis frontman Gallagher, a long-time friend of Hatton, accompanied him on his ring walk once against Paulie Malignaggi in 2008. Famous faces from the boxing community also turned out including Fury, Frank Bruno, Tony Bellew and Frank Bruno.

Former boxer Frank Bruno arrives to attend the funeral of late British boxer Ricky Hatton. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Tyson Fury arrives ahead of the funeral service for Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Rachael Flintoff and Freddie Flintoff attend the funeral of Ricky Hatton. Picture: Getty

Former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff also arrived at the cathedral. The cortege was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools and Horses as hundreds of people lined the streets of Manchester to pay their respects to the “Hitman." As mourners arrived at the service, a brass band played Winter Wonderland in tribute to the "There's Only One Ricky Hatton" chant. Hundreds of people outside broke into applause as the funeral cortege arrived.

Shaun Ryder attends the funeral of late British boxer Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Getty

Barry McGuigan arrives ahead of the funeral service for Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Following a private memorial service at midday, the commemorative march headed to the Etihad Stadium, the home of Man City. Outside the cathedral, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “Ricky was a true working class hero and you can tell that by the numbers that are here outside.“ He told Sky Sports News: "When I was elected mayor, I would turn up and he’d be there at a corner of an event, sometimes a very low-key event.

"He turned up for people – you can’t say that about everybody in life but Ricky turned up for people, and that really matters. "He should be remembered first and foremost for getting to the top of his game and for giving that pride to this place in the country." News of Hatton’s death was announced just hours before the Manchester derby, with a minute's applause held immediately before kick-off by players and fans of both clubs.

Former boxer Amir Khan arrives ahead of the funeral service for Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Paddy McGuinness attends the funeral of Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Getty

It was just one of innumerable tributes to the 'Hitman,' including from former world heavyweight champions Frank Bruno, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, fellow Briton Amir Khan, one-time foe Manny Pacquiao and Roberto Duran, Hatton’s hero. Hatton's career brought him 45 wins and three defeats from 48 fights but it was his down-to-earth demeanour that especially endeared him to fellow professionals and fans around the world. Tens of thousands of fans followed him to Las Vegas, where he fought the two pound-for-pound greatest fighters of his era in Floyd Mayweather and Pacquiao.

Mark Berry 'Bez' arrives ahead of the funeral service for Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham arrives ahead of the funeral service for Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Hatton suffered his first professional defeat when he was stopped by Mayweather in 2007 while a vicious second-round knockout by Pacquiao two years later precipitated his fall from top-level boxing. A misguided comeback attempt against Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012 marked the first public admission Hatton was struggling to cope in retirement.

Ricky Hatton's three-wheeled Reliant Robin famed by Only Fools and Horses led the procession. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images