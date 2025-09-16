Boxing legend Ricky Hatton was found dead at his home by his manager who went round to check on him after he didn’t turn up to a boxing event.

He was found by his close friend and long-term manager Paul Speak, according to boxing pundit Steve Bunce.

Ricky, 46, was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Speaky deserves a little bit of love. You can't even begin to imagine.”

"In fact it was Paul Speak who found his great friend and the people's champion Ricky Hatton.

"Speaky had found out Sunday morning. Speaky went round and let himself into the house.

Tributes to Ricky flooded in after his death.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called by a member of the public to attend the scene at 6.45am, where they "found the body of a 46-year-old man."

Paul was Ricky’s close friend and confidant - and he was pictured looking devastated as he looked at floral tributes outside Ricky’s home.

Hatton's brother Matthew, also a boxer, issued a short statement on social media, alongside a collection of photos of the two together.

He wrote: "I love you Richard. See you on the other side X."

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher wrote on X he was "absolutely devastated" to hear of Hatton's death, adding: "It was an absolute honour to know him and carry his belts RIP CHAMP LIVE FOREVER LG x."

The popular fighter was also remembered as being "one of a kind" by former footballer David Beckham, who posted photos of Hatton to his Instagram stories.

The death of Hatton is not being treated as suspicious by Greater Manchester Police.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today, where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Rutherford shared a photo of the pair on the ice to Instagram and said: "Utterly heart breaking news. I was so star struck when I met Ricky for the first time and asked for this photo.

"I told him how big a fan I was and through the entire chat he couldn't have been kinder and more engaged.

"Getting to know him the little bit I did that kindness always shined through.

"We had a couple of chats about mental health and the battles he'd faced and I told him some things that I hadn't told anyone else about my own battles.

"He had some amazing words of support and I will always be thankful for that.

"A great human first and one of the greatest boxers we've seen. He's going to be so missed. Love to his family."

In another post, Roberts said: "Goodnight Ricky. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the news of Ricky's passing. Thinking of his family, friends right now and all who knew him.

"He was such an amazing man. Someone I have admired from afar for years and couldn't believe it when I got the chance to meet him.

"He was everything I hoped he'd be and more. So kind, funny, generous... his laughter and spirit filled the room... he had the heart of a champ and was fearless. You will be sorely missed Ricky.

"Gone way too soon. Rest in power Champ."

Also paying tribute was his co-star and West End performer Amber Davies, who said she was "thinking of all his loved ones" in a post to her Instagram stories.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said Hatton's death was "hard to take... in".

He wrote on X: "Ricky was much loved by so many in Greater Manchester.

"He was the kind of person who would always turn up for people, supporting so many causes. He made us smile and made us proud.

"We will find a way of honouring him properly. Rest in peace, Champ."

Former Love Island star and fellow boxer Tommy Fury shared a photo of him and Hatton on Instagram and said he felt "gutted".

"Heartbroken doesn't even come close," he said.

"I turned pro with you by my side Ricky and you'll always be a massive part of my journey in boxing and in life.

"I am so shocked and gutted. Rest in peace champ."

The athlete was open about his mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.

He announced in July that he would return to the ring in a professional bout in Dubai in December.