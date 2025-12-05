The hunt is on to unmask a fly-tipper who was captured on CCTV illegally dumping waste while dressed as a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Far from your average fly-tipping offence, the oversized figure was captured on camera in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, as he hurled the bin sacks onto the pavement while dressed as a purple dinosaur.

It's an incident, which took place at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, has left locals baffled, with the individual still believed to be at-large.

The footage posted online shows the giant purple silhouette of the inflatable T-Rex waddling across a road with two bin bags in hand.

The figure is then seen to lean back and hurl two bin bags towards the pavement, before hot-footing it into a side road.

Moments later, he even attempts a celebratory pole dance on a nearby lamppost.

