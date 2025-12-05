Doyouthinkesaurus? Hunt to unmask fly-tipper dressed in giant T-Rex disguise
CCTV emerged online of the trashy T-Rex escaping the scene after lobbing the bin bags to the curb and even attempting to pole dance
The hunt is on to unmask a fly-tipper who was captured on CCTV illegally dumping waste while dressed as a Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Far from your average fly-tipping offence, the oversized figure was captured on camera in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, as he hurled the bin sacks onto the pavement while dressed as a purple dinosaur.
It's an incident, which took place at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, has left locals baffled, with the individual still believed to be at-large.
The footage posted online shows the giant purple silhouette of the inflatable T-Rex waddling across a road with two bin bags in hand.
The figure is then seen to lean back and hurl two bin bags towards the pavement, before hot-footing it into a side road.
Moments later, he even attempts a celebratory pole dance on a nearby lamppost.
An assumed attempt to evade cameras and facial recognition technology, the person behind the stunt is yet to be caught.
The disguise has also meant the dumper has thus far dodged the £400 fine incurred for dumping rubbish in a public space.
Speaking on the incident, the individual who spotted the incident remarked: "I couldn’t believe my eyes! It was the night before bin day too."
Another local was seen to remark: "Well, Barney the Dinsoaur was certainly up to some mischief in Southend last night..."