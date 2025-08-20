Paul Kohler, the Lib Dem spokesperson for Transport, told LBC’s Faye Barker that the fare increase would discourage people from travelling by train. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Lib Dem Transport spokesperson told LBC "people can't afford these costs" amid reports that rail fares in England could increase by 5.8% next year.

This year’s hike was set at one percentage point above the RPI inflation figure in July 2024. The Government has not confirmed how it will determine the cap on regulated fare rises in 2026, but if that formula is used to set next year's fare increase, the cost of train travel will jump by 5.8%. Paul Kohler, the Lib Dem spokesperson for Transport, told LBC’s Faye Barker that the fare increase would discourage people from travelling by train. “We need to grow the market for rail. We don't do that by increasing fares constantly,” he said, adding: “For example, in Eastbourne, the season ticket price has gone up by £2,000 since 2020. That's quite ridiculous. People can't afford these costs.” He said Britain needs to manage the railways better, and that nationalising them is “not a silver bullet” but that the government could “use that ability to actually hold prices steady”. “We need to increase revenue. Of course we do. Let's increase revenue by increasing the number of people using rail,” he continued. “Do you know that since 2014, the number of passenger journeys has flatlined? It dipped during COVID, and it's got up almost to pre-Covid levels. “But for a decade whilst air travel, domestic air travel has gone up, whilst car usage has gone up, rail travel has flatlined. Why? Because it's just too expensive. We need to change that.” Comparison for ticket prices London Euston to Manchester Picadilly (Same day, off peak) Current price: £79.90

With 5.8 per cent increase: £84.53 London Euston to Manchester Picadilly (On a Monday, off peak, two months from now) Current price: £33.50

With 5.8 per cent increase £35.44 Sevenoaks to London Charing Cross (Same day, peak time morning) Current price: £15.30

With 5.8 per cent increase: £16.19 Braintree to London Liverpool Street (Same day, peak time) Current price: £28

With 5.8 per cent increase: £29.62 Glasgow to Fort William (Weekend) Current price: £39.40

With 5.8 per cent increase: £41.69 Stroud to Swansea (Off-peak) Current price: £42

With 5.8 per cent increase: £44.44 Birmingham to Bournemouth (Next day, off peak) Current price: £65

With 5.8 per cent increase: £68.77 *All fares were gathered on Monday, August 18, and using Trainline. It might be possible to get tickets for other prices at different times and via other means. All journeys were for standard class, singles, and no railcards were applied.

The MP for Wimbledon called on the government to freeze the prices next year and promote rail more to make sure more people use trains instead of other modes of transportation. If the price increase of 5.8% goes ahead, it would mean an annual season ticket from Woking to London rising by £247 to £4,507. A flexi ticket for travel two days per week over a year from Liverpool to Manchester would increase by £120.30 to £2,195.10. The increase comes despite train punctuality in Britain being at its lowest level in more than five years. Ben Plowden, chief executive of lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Today's inflation figure could mean a big fare rise for rail passengers next year, especially if the Government decides to go with an above-inflation increase like we saw this year. "With the railways now moving under public control, the fundamental question for the Government is how to use its role in setting fares policy to deliver a more affordable rail network and encourage more people to travel on it. "Next year's annual rise represents the first real opportunity for the Government to show passengers - both current and future - just how it plans to do this." About 45% of fares on Britain's railways are regulated by the Westminster, Scottish and Welsh Governments.