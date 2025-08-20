‘It’s quite ridiculous’ LBC News told as rail fares to be hiked by 5.8% despite lowest train punctuality since 2020
The Lib Dem Transport spokesperson told LBC "people can't afford these costs" amid reports that rail fares in England could increase by 5.8% next year.
The expected increase comes despite punctuality in Britain being at its lowest level since 2020, as campaigners warn passengers will be ‘ripped off’.
The potential rise is based on the latest Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation figures for July, which the Office for National Statistics (ONS) pegged at 4.8%.
The expected increase comes after a 4.6% hike this March, meaning rail fares will have increased by around 10% during Labour's first two years in government.
This year’s hike was set at one percentage point above the RPI inflation figure in July 2024.
The Government has not confirmed how it will determine the cap on regulated fare rises in 2026, but if that formula is used to set next year's fare increase, the cost of train travel will jump by 5.8%.
Paul Kohler, the Lib Dem spokesperson for Transport, told LBC’s Faye Barker that the fare increase would discourage people from travelling by train.
“We need to grow the market for rail. We don't do that by increasing fares constantly,” he said, adding: “For example, in Eastbourne, the season ticket price has gone up by £2,000 since 2020. That's quite ridiculous. People can't afford these costs.”
He said Britain needs to manage the railways better, and that nationalising them is “not a silver bullet” but that the government could “use that ability to actually hold prices steady”.
“We need to increase revenue. Of course we do. Let's increase revenue by increasing the number of people using rail,” he continued.
“Do you know that since 2014, the number of passenger journeys has flatlined? It dipped during COVID, and it's got up almost to pre-Covid levels.
“But for a decade whilst air travel, domestic air travel has gone up, whilst car usage has gone up, rail travel has flatlined. Why? Because it's just too expensive. We need to change that.”
Comparison for ticket prices
London Euston to Manchester Picadilly (Same day, off peak)
- Current price: £79.90
- With 5.8 per cent increase: £84.53
London Euston to Manchester Picadilly (On a Monday, off peak, two months from now)
- Current price: £33.50
- With 5.8 per cent increase £35.44
Sevenoaks to London Charing Cross (Same day, peak time morning)
- Current price: £15.30
- With 5.8 per cent increase: £16.19
Braintree to London Liverpool Street (Same day, peak time)
- Current price: £28
- With 5.8 per cent increase: £29.62
Glasgow to Fort William (Weekend)
- Current price: £39.40
- With 5.8 per cent increase: £41.69
Stroud to Swansea (Off-peak)
- Current price: £42
- With 5.8 per cent increase: £44.44
Birmingham to Bournemouth (Next day, off peak)
- Current price: £65
- With 5.8 per cent increase: £68.77
*All fares were gathered on Monday, August 18, and using Trainline. It might be possible to get tickets for other prices at different times and via other means. All journeys were for standard class, singles, and no railcards were applied.
The MP for Wimbledon called on the government to freeze the prices next year and promote rail more to make sure more people use trains instead of other modes of transportation.
If the price increase of 5.8% goes ahead, it would mean an annual season ticket from Woking to London rising by £247 to £4,507.
A flexi ticket for travel two days per week over a year from Liverpool to Manchester would increase by £120.30 to £2,195.10.
The increase comes despite train punctuality in Britain being at its lowest level in more than five years.
Ben Plowden, chief executive of lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Today's inflation figure could mean a big fare rise for rail passengers next year, especially if the Government decides to go with an above-inflation increase like we saw this year.
"With the railways now moving under public control, the fundamental question for the Government is how to use its role in setting fares policy to deliver a more affordable rail network and encourage more people to travel on it.
"Next year's annual rise represents the first real opportunity for the Government to show passengers - both current and future - just how it plans to do this."
About 45% of fares on Britain's railways are regulated by the Westminster, Scottish and Welsh Governments.
They include season tickets on most commuter journeys, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance routes, and flexible tickets for travel around major cities.
Conservative shadow transport secretary Richard Holden accused Labour of "turning a blind eye to fare dodging".
He said: "Labour's election promises ring hollow as passengers are hit with inflation-busting rises on top of cancelled trains, driver shortages and chaos across the network.
"These fare rises are a direct result of Labour's disastrous economic mismanagement."
The Department for Transport (DfT) said there will be an update on changes to regulated fares later this year.
Operators set rises in unregulated fares, although these are likely to be very close to regulated ticket increases because their decisions are heavily influenced by governments.
Office of Rail and Road figures show trains in Britain reached 66.7% of scheduled stops within a minute of the timetable in the year to July 19.
That is the worst performance since the year to May 30 2020.
A DfT spokesperson said: "The Transport Secretary has made clear her number one priority is getting the railways back to a place where people can rely on them.
"The Government is putting passengers at the heart of its plans for public ownership and Great British Railways (GBR), delivering the services they deserve and driving growth.
"No decisions have been made on next year's rail fares but our aim is that prices balance affordability for both passengers and taxpayers."
The Government is nationalising train operators as their contracts expire.