A former X Factor contestant has been charged with attempted murder after a car ploughed into pedestrians in central London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gabrielle Carrington, 29, from Manchester, has been charged with attempted murder after the vehicle collided with a number of people in Argyll Street, near Soho, at around 4:30am, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

A woman in her 30s - named on social media as influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska - remains in a life-threatening condition.

The Polish-born social media star, known as Klaudiaglam, was involved in heated row outside the Inca club just moments before the collision in which two others were hurt.

A man in his 50s, who appeared to have been trying to access an electronic bike, sustained life-changing injuries, and another woman in her 30s was also treated for minor injuries.