Former X Factor contestant, 29, charged with attempted murder after car ploughs into influencer outside London nightclub
A former X Factor contestant has been charged with attempted murder after a car ploughed into pedestrians in central London in the early hours of Sunday morning.
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Gabrielle Carrington, 29, from Manchester, has been charged with attempted murder after the vehicle collided with a number of people in Argyll Street, near Soho, at around 4:30am, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.
A woman in her 30s - named on social media as influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska - remains in a life-threatening condition.
The Polish-born social media star, known as Klaudiaglam, was involved in heated row outside the Inca club just moments before the collision in which two others were hurt.
A man in his 50s, who appeared to have been trying to access an electronic bike, sustained life-changing injuries, and another woman in her 30s was also treated for minor injuries.
Carrington, of Broadfield Road, Manchester, has been charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm and drink driving.
She has been remanded in custody ahead of her first appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Shocking footage has emerged online showing a car surrounded by pedestrians suddenly shooting forwards.
A witness can be heard shouting: “She is going to run her over.”
Klaudia, who boats almost 260,000 Instagram followers, can be seen being knocked to the ground and becoming trapped underneath as bystanders rush to help.
The car swerves towards a wall, hitting a man who appears to be unlocking an e-bike, and ploughing into a woman, who is left lying unconscious on the ground.
The driver then appears to get out of the car to try and confront the victim as she lies seriously injured.
The force added: "Since the collision, we have been made aware of extremely graphic footage of the incident circulating online.
"We are urging the public to refrain from sharing this, out of respect for the victims, and so as not to prejudice criminal proceedings."