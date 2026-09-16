Ivan Jennings, 46, called for the people he labelled as 'subhumans' to be murdered, claiming it was 'justified and actually needed'

Ivan Jennings, 46, called for the people he labelled as 'subhumans' to be murdered. Picture: Counter Terror Policing

By Georgia Bell

A right-wing extremist who discussed poisoning Jews and Muslims and called for the killing of migrants and minority communities has been jailed.

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Jennings was jailed for five years and three months at Leicester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Daniel Oscroft told the court that the 46-year-old had been an “active participant” in at least seven extreme far-right groups on social media platform Telegram. The court heard that Jennings, who joined as a member of the far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative in 2024, told one of the groups that he was in touch with a man “who wanted to go in a boat and make a difference to the amount of people coming into the UK”. In another incident, Jennings was asked if he supported murder, and replied: “It’s not murder because we are at war. If it’s subhumans, it’s justified and actually needed.” On August 22nd 2024, he searched online for motorboat chartering services at Dover and looked into how much it cost to hire a boat in the UK.

Jennings plead guilty to disseminating Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik's manifesto, a terrorism publication. Picture: Alamy

The following week, Jennings commented on a video of a boat saying: “We need one of those to take out the dinghy divers.” He claimed in another group chat that “something needed to be done soon” and each person “needs to take out at least 200 and stop the constant influx [of migrants]”. Jennings also highlighted an event in Manchester celebrating Pakistani Independence Day, and identified it as a target, saying: “We need to start acting.” He referenced the 51 people killed in the 2019 Christchurch terror attacks, saying: “We need a bigger impact.” Another user commented on the post about Pakistani independence day, saying: “It disgusts me to see that in the UK,” to which Jennings responded: “Exactly, we need to start acting to turn the tables.” In another post about the event, he wrote: “If I go to prison for anything, it’s going to be for making a real change.”

Jennings referenced the 2019 Christchurch Mosque Shootings. Picture: Alamy