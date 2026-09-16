Right-wing extremist who called for killing of boat migrants jailed
Ivan Jennings, 46, called for the people he labelled as 'subhumans' to be murdered, claiming it was 'justified and actually needed'
A right-wing extremist who discussed poisoning Jews and Muslims and called for the killing of migrants and minority communities has been jailed.
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Ivan Jennings, 46, called for the people he labelled as “subhumans” to be murdered, claiming it was “justified and actually needed”.
He made the comments in extreme far-right groups over three months in 2024.
The Stafford-based father of four pleaded guilty to encouraging terrorism in an online chat between August 15th and November 14th, as well as dissemination of a terrorism publication - a manifesto by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik- on August 21st 2024.
The warehouse worker was jailed for five years and three months and given a further five year sentence on extended licence at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
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Prosecutor Daniel Oscroft told the court that the 46-year-old had been an “active participant” in at least seven extreme far-right groups on social media platform Telegram.
The court heard that Jennings, who joined as a member of the far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative in 2024, told one of the groups that he was in touch with a man “who wanted to go in a boat and make a difference to the amount of people coming into the UK”.
In another incident, Jennings was asked if he supported murder, and replied: “It’s not murder because we are at war. If it’s subhumans, it’s justified and actually needed.”
On August 22nd 2024, he searched online for motorboat chartering services at Dover and looked into how much it cost to hire a boat in the UK.
The following week, Jennings commented on a video of a boat saying: “We need one of those to take out the dinghy divers.”
He claimed in another group chat that “something needed to be done soon” and each person “needs to take out at least 200 and stop the constant influx [of migrants]”.
Jennings also highlighted an event in Manchester celebrating Pakistani Independence Day, and identified it as a target, saying: “We need to start acting.”
He referenced the 51 people killed in the 2019 Christchurch terror attacks, saying: “We need a bigger impact.”
Another user commented on the post about Pakistani independence day, saying: “It disgusts me to see that in the UK,” to which Jennings responded: “Exactly, we need to start acting to turn the tables.”
In another post about the event, he wrote: “If I go to prison for anything, it’s going to be for making a real change.”
Oscroft told the court: “In a smaller group of eight participants, there was discussion about the most poisonous mushrooms and how to get them into the food of Jews or Muslims.”
The defence barrister Oliver Renton argued that Jennings was “struggling with deep existential fears about himself” after suffering a cardiac arrest at work in 2023 and subsequently descending into “fear and isolation”.
He argued this meant Jennings had become susceptible to “nihilistic, bleak worldviews”.
In his sentencing remarks, Judge Lockhart KC said Jennings had “deeply held abhorrent and racist views”.