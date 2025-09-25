Rihanna has shared the first pictures of her newborn baby after giving birth to her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna first revealed her third pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this year – where she showed off her baby bump while wearing a black cropped woollen jacket, a wool bustier bodysuit, and a black pinstripe wool tailored skirt.

Rihanna also posted a photo of pink ballet slippers and a bow, suggesting that the baby is a girl.

In the photo, the Umbrella singer is seen holding a child wrapped up in a pink blanket with a gold ring reading “Mom.”

The pop star took to Instagram to reveal the child has been named Rocki Irish Mayers.

A$AP Rocky later confirmed the news to reporters.

“It feels amazing, you know.”

“We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy,” he said.

The rapper also previously hinted that their third child would continue the family tradition of having a name starting with the letter 'R'.

Rocki joins RZA, three, and Riot, two, both boys, as the power couple’s third child.

RZA was born in May 2022, two years after the musicians first got together.

Rihanna has previously shared how being a mum brought out new parts of her personality.

"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she told E! News.

"I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink," she added.