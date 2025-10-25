Rinneau Perrineau, 19, died from stab injuries in Wandsworth, London . Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A teenager who was stabbed to death in London has been named and pictured by police.

Officers were called to Lavender Hill, Wandsworth, at around 3.30pm on October 21 following reports of a stabbing. Rinneau Perrineau, 19, known as Ren by his family and friends, was taken to hospital with stab injuries. However, his condition sadly deteriorated and espite the best efforts of medics, he died on Friday October 24. His family are being supported by specially-trained officers, the Met said. The force also added that an arrest has been made.

