Teenager stabbed to death in broad daylight in London named and pictured
A teenager who was stabbed to death in London has been named and pictured by police.
Officers were called to Lavender Hill, Wandsworth, at around 3.30pm on October 21 following reports of a stabbing.
Rinneau Perrineau, 19, known as Ren by his family and friends, was taken to hospital with stab injuries.
However, his condition sadly deteriorated and espite the best efforts of medics, he died on Friday October 24.
His family are being supported by specially-trained officers, the Met said.
The force also added that an arrest has been made.
'Dearly missed'
In a statement, Rinneau's family said: "Ren was loved by many, he was always around his family.
"He will be dearly missed."
Detectives are urgently making enquiries as the investigation moves at a fast-pace but police said it is believed to be an isolated incident.
'Shocking crime'
Acting Borough Commander Amanda Mawhinney, who leads policing in the area, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones at this terrible time.
“This was a shocking crime committed in broad daylight. A teenager’s life was taken, and his family and friends have suffered an irrevocable loss.
“Our officers are making every effort to bring those responsible to justice.
Residents may notice a police presence around the scene of the crime, as patrols have been stepped up in the local area."
Officers believe there are a number of witnesses yet to come forward and are urging anyone who was in Beauchamp Road between 15:20hrs and 15:30hrs on Tuesday afternoon to call 101, quoting crime reference 4781/21OCT.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.