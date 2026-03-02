The former England ace has said he and his young family were forced to shelter in their basement amid the attacks

Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand has spoken out about being locked down in his Dubai home as missile strikes rock the Middle East. Picture: Instagram/Kate Ferguson

By Chay Quinn

Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand has spoken out about being locked down in his Dubai home as missile strikes rock the Middle East.

Ferdinand, 47, and his wife Kate moved their young family to the UAE in August last year. Dubai has faced attacks from Iran in the wake of the US-Israeli strikes on the rogue nation. The Ferdinands' children, Shae, two, and Cree, five, as well as Rio's daughter Tia, 14, were forced to shelter in their basement due to the barrage, Kate revealed on Instagram in recent days. Speaking on his football podcast, Rio said: "Been a different week for me, not going to lie". Read More: 'It was mayhem': Brit honeymoon couple tell of terror as Iranian bombs fall metres from hotel in Dubai Read More: Sunbathers flee for their lives in Dubai as fresh Iranian explosions rock the region

He added: "Firstly, I'm in great condition this morning as the whole family did a workout. A bit like in Covid, the whole family is doing things we wouldn't usually be doing together. "Home-schooling a bit today. It's frightening when you hear missiles, planes and fighter jets - I don't know what it is - going above us, and you're hearing big bombs, and what that is we don't know as we don't know the details of what they are. "It's telling your kids what it is and helping them navigate through this moment, which is important, especially as the dad of the house. You want to try and remain calm and keep everybody as calm as possible. "I've got to be honest guys, it's been a bit of a scary situation but at the same time weirdly enough I've felt very secure and looked after. My studio has become my bunker. "We were advised to go into the basement on the first night of all the noise started and we were down here sleeping with duvets and stuff. We are utilising the space wisely."