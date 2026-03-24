Rio shared a snap of him taking a sip of Super Bock beer in front his villa in the Algarve, Portugal.

Rio and Kate Ferdiand have fled Dubai for Portugal amid the MIddle East war. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Rio and Kate Ferdinand have fled Dubai for sunny Portugal as the Middle East war rages on, it is believed.

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The Manchester United legend, 47, and the reality TV star, 34, moved their young family to Dubai in August last year, where they live in a £6.5million mansion. But life in Dubai has turned on its head ever since Israel and the US attacked Iran on February 28 - with drone strikes and missiles raining down on the UAE as Tehran seeks revenge. Speaking on his football podcast last week, Rio admitted it’s “frightening when you hear missiles, planes and fighter jets” flying above and “you're hearing big bombs”. “I've got to be honest guys, it's been a bit of a scary situation but at the same time weirdly enough I've felt very secure and looked after. My studio has become my bunker,” he said. But now, the Ferdinands and their children, Shae, 2, Cree, 5, and Rio's daughter Tia, 14, are understood to be seeking refuge in their European villa. Read more: Rio Ferdinand gives update on 'scary' Dubai lockdown as city faces barrage of Iranian missiles Read more: ‘Where’s our tax money going?’: Rio Ferdinand blasts UK’s ‘falling apart’ public services after move to Dubai

Rio posted from the Algrave sipping on Portuguese beer. Picture: Instagram

Posting on X, Rio shared a snap of him taking a sip of Super Bock beer in front of their home in the Algarve, Portugal. He wrote in the caption: “That feeling when Liverpool + Chelsea drop points in the race for the top 4! “Happy Saturday People!” It came after Liverpool lost 2-1 to Brighton while Chelsea were beaten 3-0 away at Everton. Kate is yet to address the change of location on her social media. Her most recent post is a clip from her Blended podcast.

Rio and Kate moved to the UAE last year. Picture: Instagram