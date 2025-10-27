The Earthshot Prize launched the Earthshot Boulevard in central Rio

Britain's Prince William, founder and president of The Earthshot Prize. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Rio de Janeiro is to become a “vibrant hub of climate action” as the Brazilian city prepares to host the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize ceremony, organisers said.

The Earthshot Prize launched the Earthshot Boulevard in central Rio on Monday, marking the beginning of a series of events leading up to the ceremony on November 5. Launched in collaboration with climate charity the Eleven Eleven Foundation, the boulevard features art installations and messages of climate action. It is the first time the environmental award, which is in its fifth year, has launched a space for the public to participate in the event. The boulevard runs from the Museum of Tomorrow to Pier 3, the site of the Earthshot Summit.

The installation, named Cool Globes, features large globe-shaped sculptures by different artists designed to bring climate solutions to life. The public art initiative has already been displayed in 24 cities around the world and was developed by the founder of the Eleven Eleven Foundation Wendy Abrams. Visitors to the boulevard will be able to buy Earthshot Coffee, made from sustainable Macaw coffee beans and served with sustainable oat milk in recyclable and seaweed-coated cups. The boulevard launches as Rio prepares to become “Earthshot City” on November 2, hosting immersive art and performances, branded airport signage and flags lining key routes. To celebrate The Earthshot Prize coming to Latin America for the first time, more than 600 drones will light up Ipanema Beach in a light show on November 4.