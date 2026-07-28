Riot police during the violent protest in Palma, Mallorca. Picture: Reuters

By Asher McShane

Anti-tourism protesters clashed with police in ugly scenes in Mallorca's capital.

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Police with riot shields used batons and rubber bullets to disperse a massive protest of around 25,000 people who had gathered in Palma. Under the banner 'Mallorca on the Edge,' protesters gathered angry at what they say is a 'dangerous' influx of tourists to the island. The Less Tourism, More Life organisation, which was behind Sunday’s demonstration said: “With all limits broken and the island converted into a theme park for tourists, we are going to see our already collapsed services put to the service of visitors." Read more: Wildfire now nine miles from Bordeaux - as mayor bracing for 'all eventualities' Read more: Armed police to patrol UK’s biggest Pride festival after fatal attack at Berlin Pride

Violence erupted at an anti-tourism protest in Mallorca. Picture: Reuters

An official demonstration began with the reading of a manifesto and then live musical performances, however protesters were blocked by a police cordon near Palma's Parc de la Mar. Bottles were thrown at riot police who responded by firing rubber bullets then mounting a baton charge, according to local newspaper La Ultimata Hora. Police were accused of being too heavy handed and the response was described as "completely disproportionate".

A bloodied protester after police opened fire with rubber bullets. Picture: Reuters

Alfonso Rodríguez, the Spanish government delegate in Mallorca, said: “I will request a comprehensive report of the actions taken and the necessary explanations, so that any responsibilities can be assumed." The Balearic regional government has said it had taken measures to contain visitor arrivals, including zero growth in hotel capacity and limits on rental apartments for tourists in residential buildings. Seven people were injured in the clashes, two seriously, and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Around 25,000 people took to the streets and joined the protest. Picture: Reuters