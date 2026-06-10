Riot police have fired water cannons on protesters in Belfast as thugs threw bricks and flares in a second night of violence.

Protesters have again taken to the streets in the Northern Irish capital, after several homes and vehicles were set alight on Tuesday.

The unrest was sparked by the alleged attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie on Monday night.

Mr Oglivie is in a serious condition in hospital, having lost an eye in the attack.

Sudanese national Hadi Alodid, 30, appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

The clashes between rioters and police has come on the second consecutive night of violence.

After an anti-immigration demonstration in east Belfast on Tuesday, a Glider bus was set ablaze on Newtonards Road after hundreds descended on the city to protest.

Masked males set commercial bins alight and pushed them into the bus before it burst into a huge inferno.

Elsewhere, residents had to be evacuated from several houses after fires started in Lendrick Street and Ligoneil Road.

It has since been confirmed that 27 people were made homeless after their houses were destroyed by the fire.

Disorder related to the stabbing attack has not been limited to Northern Ireland, with protesters also taking to the streets in Southampton on Tuesday night.

Dozens were seen in the Hampshire city which has seen several waves of protests over the murder of Henry Nowak and issue of "two-tier policing" which some suggest played a part in his death.