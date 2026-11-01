Rioters threatened with tough penalties after string of European cities rocked by night of looting and unrest
French authorities said 320,000 people attended the protests nationwide - with tear gas used on demonstrators in multiple cities.
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German ministers threatened tough penalties for looters and rioters who damaged stores and injured more than 100 police officers in Frankfurt on Saturday, one of several European cities rocked by a night of unrest.
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Unrest swept across Europe overnight after 'Halloween protests' in France and Germany descended into chaos, with violent scenes on city streets.
In Germany, crowds took to the streets in 34 cities including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich on Saturday.
Frankfurt emerged as the main flashpoint after tens of thousands of people rallied to demand better education and lower living costs in protests organised by campaign group "Gen Z regelt" — "Gen Z takes charge".
Hooded rioters damaged 17 stores, of which five were looted, Roman Poseck, interior minister of the state of Hesse, told a press conference.
He said police deployed 1,300 officers, with more than 100 injured in clashes. Police arrested 54 people aged between 13 and 29.
"I am shocked by what I have seen, and there is no point in sugar-coating it. Let me make this very clear: Things cannot go on like this," Poseck said.
Scuffles broke out in Paris and several other French cities overnight, marking the third weekend of unrest, initially triggered by youth-led "Gen-Z" protests.
Paris is under heavy security after a night of curfew targeting vulnerable neighbourhoods.
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A 70,000-strong police presence was deployed to contain a fresh bout of unrest on Saturday, amid nationwide protests driven by anger over living costs, public services and President Emmanuel Macron's government.
The country's national Gendarmerie police force condemned the "unacceptable violence" deployed against its officers.
Writing on X, French police shared footage of an officer's leg catching fire after a Molotov cocktail was hurled in their direction in Paris.
The force said the officer was treated for "severe burns".
It comes after student-led activism in Serbia helped unseat the country's longtime leader at the ballot box earlier this year.
#31Octobre 🔹 Des violences inacceptables sont commises contre les forces de l'ordre.— Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) October 31, 2026
Soutien à notre camarade gravement brûlé à la jambe par un cocktail Molotov.
(Crédit photo : Le Reporter sablais / vidéo : CNews) pic.twitter.com/7iROVMpBry
Officers deployed tear gas in Lyon and Toulouse as the mood turned violent after what was a largely peaceful morning.
Tension also broke out at the end of a march in Marseille, with reports of looting later on Saturday.
Images from Paris show fireworks exploding after a protester fired them toward riot cops during the demonstration.
The nationwide demonstrations, which fall on Halloween, come two weeks after riots and looting caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops, public buildings and businesses in cities across France.
At least 500 arrests have been made.
France and Germany were not the only countries to have been rocked by protests in recent days.
In Albania, protesters set objects on fire and faced off with riot police in violent demonstrations.
Demonstrators were seen throwing Molotov cocktails and paving stones at officers in shocking clashes in the capital Tirana.
Police deployed a water cannon as flames burned amid the chaos, while protesters chant “Criminal police!”.
Tens of thousands of people, mostly students and workers, took to the streets of Italy on Friday to demand higher wages and stronger public services, protest against the rising cost of living and oppose increased military spending.
The demonstrations, which came after clashes earlier this month in which protesters fought with police, looted shops and vandalised property, were largely peaceful, although tensions flared in some areas.
In Turin, police used a water cannon to push back students and left-wing activists who approached security cordons protecting the prefecture building.