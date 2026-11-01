German ministers threatened tough penalties for looters and rioters who damaged stores and injured more than 100 police officers in Frankfurt on Saturday, one of several European cities rocked by a night of unrest.

Unrest swept across Europe overnight after 'Halloween protests' in France and Germany descended into chaos, with violent scenes on city streets.

In Germany, crowds took to the streets in 34 cities including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich on Saturday.

Frankfurt emerged as the main flashpoint after tens of thousands of people rallied to demand better education and lower living costs in protests organised by campaign group "Gen Z regelt" — "Gen Z takes charge".

Hooded rioters damaged 17 stores, of which five were looted, Roman Poseck, interior minister of the state of Hesse, told a press conference.

He said police deployed 1,300 officers, with more than 100 injured in clashes. Police arrested 54 people aged between 13 and 29.

"I am shocked by what I have seen, and there is no point in sugar-coating it. Let me make this very clear: Things cannot go on like this," Poseck said.

Scuffles broke out in Paris and several other French cities overnight, marking the third weekend of unrest, initially triggered by youth-led "Gen-Z" protests.

Paris is under heavy security after a night of curfew targeting vulnerable neighbourhoods.

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