Protesters reportedly marched on Glasgow Central Mosque and Islamic Centre in black hoodies and balaclavas, according to Anas Sarwar. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Worshippers had to be locked in as a group of men wearing black hoodies and balaclavas marched on Glasgow's largest mosque, according to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident comes following a stabbing attack by a Sudanese national on Monday night which triggered violent unrest in Belfast. Hadi Alodid, 30, has appeared in court charged with the attack, with the 44-year-old victim, Stephen Ogilvie, said to have lost an eye as a result. Three men, one aged 31 and the others aged 18, were arrested on Wednesday in Scotland’s largest city following the unrest, in which three members of the public and two police officers were hurt, Police Scotland said. Protesters also took to the streets in several parts of Scotland, including Glasgow city centre, with some of those involved invoking the memory of murdered 18-year-old Henry Nowak, with one banner saying “white lives matter”. Videos circulating on social media appear to show violent clashes between those in the protest in Glasgow – as a gang marched through the city centre – and members of the public. Speaking to the Press Association on Wednesday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said worshippers in Glasgow Central Mosque had to be locked in the building, as marchers appeared to be heading towards the building. Mr Sarwar, who is also a Glasgow MSP, added that many of those marching in the city were clad in balaclavas and black hoodies, saying their behaviour was “intimidating” to passers-by “particularly those from certain minority backgrounds”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar . Picture: Alamy

Worshippers reportedly had to be locked in Glasgow Central Mosque. Picture: Alamy

Saying the group had tried to “march towards the mosque, which was nearby in the city centre”, he insisted: “That is not the right response to this disorder and actually it is not Glasgow. “It is not the best of humanity, I think in many ways that demonstrates the worst of humanity.” He stressed members of the public in the city would have had “nothing to do with the attacker in Belfast” and would be “equally horrified by the attack”. Mr Sarwar continued: “The people inside that mosque who had to be locked in with the doors locked and the gates locked surrounded by police, what did they have to do with the attacker in Belfast? “They would be equally horrified by the knife attack there, they too will want justice to prevail.” Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell said: “Our priority is public safety and last night we had a conventional police response to demonstrations across the country. “We understand the concerns people have about their communities and will always balance the right to freedom of expression with the need to tackle crime without fear or favour. Read more: ‘We depend on migrants to make our country work’: Family of Belfast victim speak out after night of riots Read more: Belfast knife suspect in court over attack and threat to kill NHS worker - as it emerges victim has lost his left eye

Crews cleanup aftermath of anti-immigrant riots in Belfast. Picture: Getty

“Officers responded to disorder and violence, including incidents in Glasgow where members of the public were attacked because of the colour of their skin. Officers were also attacked. “I would strongly condemn that offending and send a clear message that there is no place for racism and violence in Scotland.” Police Scotland have an “appropriate policing plan in place” to deal with “any escalation in disorder”, Mr Waddell added. Other “disruptive but peaceful demonstrations” sprung up in Edinburgh, Falkirk, Perth, Ayr, and Paisley, with no arrests being made.

First Minister John Swinney said the scenes were “unacceptable”. Picture: Getty

Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer described those rioting in Glasgow as “scumbags”. Picture: Alamy

Burned out cars and houses on Lendrick Street in east Belfast after violence erupted. Picture: Alamy