By Jacob Paul

Britain must withdraw from the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) to “keep murderous people out of our country”, Kemi Badenoch has told LBC.

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Police used water cannon late on June 10 to disperse small crowds who had gathered for a second night on chaos in Belfast. Picture: Getty

“We've got a borders plan to make sure that that legislation is not the end, but the beginning.” However, she admitted the Conservatives “got a lot of things wrong in government”, claiming that “we did try everything”. “But we can't have people like that in our country. And I think that's what people are rioting about,” Mrs Badenoch added. Sudanese suspect Hadi Alodid was allegedly granted asylum via a controversial "Irish route" known as the Common Travel Area (CTA), which allows British and Irish citizens to move freely between the two countries. This saw the alleged attacker travel to Dublin from Sudan via Paris. He is then believed to have taken a bus to Belfast in February 2023 where he claimed asylum and was given leave to remain in the UK that September. The journey involves migrants flying to Dublin from Europe, often said to be on false papers, before being granted access to Northern Ireland without routine immigration checks. Chief Constable of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Jon Boutcher, confirmed the man's route on Tuesday.

Suella Braverman was Home Secretary when Stephen Ogilvie's alleged attacker entered the UK. Picture: Getty