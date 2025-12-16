Nicotine pouches are placed between the lip and gum to slowly release nicotine

Sharp rise in nicotine pouch use among young adults. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Half a million Britons now use nicotine pouches, academics have said after a new study found a steep rise in the number of people using them in just five years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This includes a significant increase among young adults aged 16 to 24, researchers found. Nicotine pouches are placed between the lip and gum to slowly release nicotine and come in a wide variety of different flavours. Experts from the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) said the growing use of nicotine pouches is due to the “heavy and indiscriminate” marketing of the products. They said the pouches should not be used by children or people who do not already smoke. Read more: Patient deaths 'will decrease during doctors' strike', claims BMA chief - as he hits back at Streeting over walkout Read more: Dentists to be paid more to see urgent patients under new plan to 'fix our national smile'

The prevalence of nicotine pouch use has risen significantly in recent years . Picture: Alamy

Researchers wanted to assess the levels of use in Britain. They examined data from the Smoking Toolkit study, including figures on almost 128,000 people aged 16 and over. The figures revealed that the prevalence of nicotine pouch use has risen significantly in recent years – from an estimated 0.1% of the population being users in 2020 to 1% in 2025. In 2022, an estimated 0.7% of 16 to 24-year-olds used these products. This rose to 4% in 2025. But there was “no meaningful change” among people aged 35 and over during this time frame, according to the study, which was funded by Cancer Research UK. Researchers said that use was higher among men, especially those aged 16 to 24, and among people who smoke or vape. More than two thirds of people using nicotine pouches also used other nicotine products. But 16% of users had never smoked regularly.

More than two thirds of people using nicotine pouches also used other nicotine products. Picture: Alamy