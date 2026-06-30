Figures showed that a majority of those sleeping rough were not UK nationals.

Rise in new rough sleepers in London who were last in asylum accommodation. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Around a fifth of London’s new rough sleepers are people who had last been in asylum accommodation, according to new data.

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The findings show the asylum system remains “a significant route onto the streets of the capital”, researchers from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain) said. There were 4,978 people on London’s streets in the year to March, with information recorded about where they were last settled. Of those, 21% or 1,037 people reported that they had been staying in asylum support accommodation. This was up 10% from 944 in the previous 12-month period, and accounted for a higher overall proportion from 18% previously. Read more: Asylum seekers to pay £10k towards cost of their own accommodation and support Read more: Plan to house 83 asylum seekers in £250k new-build homes sparks fury in UK village

Men assembling a tent between temporary shelters in London. Picture: Alamy

Rough sleeping in Hounslow rose by more than half year-on-year, with researchers saying this “appears to be related to an especially high number of people being seen rough sleeping there after leaving asylum support accommodation” There was a rise of 177 people rough sleeping in the borough, from 336 in the year to March 2025 to 513 in the year to March 2026 – an increase of 53%. This was both the largest rise in proportion and numbers of all the London boroughs, researchers said. Overall, 12,938 people were on the streets of the capital in the year to March. This was down 2% from 13,231 in the previous 12 months. It was also the first year-on-year fall since 2017 when the figure stood at 7,484 – aside from 2021-22 when the number fell by almost a quarter likely because of the government’s Everyone In initiative which took people off the streets during the coronavirus pandemic. Figures once again showed a majority of those rough sleeping were not UK nationals, although the proportion who were rose slightly.

UK nationals were the single biggest nationality group, making up 49% of all those rough sleeping in the latest 12-month period – an increase from 47% in the previous year. Almost a fifth (18%) of rough sleepers were from somewhere else in Europe. This fell from 21% in 2024/25 and researchers said the decrease in the overall total “appears to be primarily driven by the reduction in the number of EEA (European Economic Area) nationals”. People whose nationality was recorded as ‘rest of the world’ – covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Australasia – accounted for 31% of the total rough sleepers. The most commonly recorded single nationalities, after UK, were Romanian (6%), Eritrean (6%), Polish (4%), Indian (3%), and Sudanese (3%). Researchers said the higher numbers of people seen sleeping rough from the ‘rest of the world’ category “are at least partially driven by the continuing trend of people experiencing rough sleeping following departure from asylum support accommodation”. Campaigners said the first fall in rough sleeping in London for almost a decade – excluding a year during the pandemic – shows local efforts to tackle the issue can work.

Bedding belonging to a rough sleeper in Uxbridge town centre. Picture: Alamy