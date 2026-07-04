Rishi Sunak has said he fears the Covid support he put in place for businesses may have gone too far.

Writing for The Sunday Times, the former prime minister says the emergency help introduced during the pandemic may have “upended the natural processes of the economy”.

Sunak, who was chancellor when the government spent around £140bn on business support, says the pandemic forced ministers to move quickly and “put together support schemes for business” in a rush.

That support included furlough, grants and other aid designed to keep firms going through the crisis. At the time, Sunak said the government would do “whatever it takes” to support jobs and businesses.

Now, though, he says he worries those emergency measures may have “kept weak firms alive” for longer than they should have been.

“Had these interventions upended the natural processes of the economy? I fear they did,” he writes.