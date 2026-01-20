Rishi Sunak earning £4.5million a year for just 70 hours of work while still an MP
Rishi Sunak is raking in £4.5million a year after landing a role with a California-based AI company.
The former Prime Minister is earning around £373,000 a month as a Senior Adviser at Anthropic, according to the most recent register of MPs' financial interests.
The MP for Richmond and Northallerton began the role in September for a 12-month period, his entry states.
He will complete just 70 hours of work a year with the Francisco-based tech firm for the eye-watering sum.
However, the former Tory leader is reportedly donating his earnings to The Richmond Project charity.
He founded the charity along with his billionaire wife, Akshata Murty, in the hopes of improving numeracy skills for people of all ages.
But he is being remunerated at an estimated value of £373,000 a month, with 3,547 shares in total over the year.
Mr Sunak has held down several roles since leaving office in 2024, including a senior advisor at Goldman Sachs and Microsoft.
Last January, he joined the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University in the US, but both roles were not paid.
He was also paid hundreds of thousands of pounds at public speaking events for the Washington Speakers Bureau.
The former PM spent 14 years working in the financial services sector before becoming an MP.
He first joined Goldman Sachs as an intern in 2000, and was later an analyst from 2001 to 2004.
Mr Sunak co-founded an international investment firm after leaving Goldman Sachs.
Announcing his roles with Anthropic and Microsoft in October last year, Mr Sunak wrote in a LinkedIn post: “I have long believed that technology will transform our world and play a key part in determining our future.
“I am excited to help these two companies, as they address the big strategic questions about how to make tech work for our economies, our security and our society.
“We stand on the edge of a technological revolution whose impacts will be as profound as those of the industrial revolution: and felt more quickly.“In my role as a senior adviser, I want to help these companies ensure that this shift delivers the improvements in all of our lives that it can.”