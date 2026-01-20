The former Prime Minister is earning around £373,000 a month as a Senior Adviser at Anthropic.

Rishi Sunak is raking in £4.5million a year after landing a role with a California-based AI company.

The former Prime Minister is earning around £373,000 a month as a Senior Adviser at Anthropic, according to the most recent register of MPs' financial interests. The MP for Richmond and Northallerton began the role in September for a 12-month period, his entry states. He will complete just 70 hours of work a year with the Francisco-based tech firm for the eye-watering sum. However, the former Tory leader is reportedly donating his earnings to The Richmond Project charity. He founded the charity along with his billionaire wife, Akshata Murty, in the hopes of improving numeracy skills for people of all ages.

