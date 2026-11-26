Rishi Sunak has been in the news again, and this time, perhaps surprisingly, for speaking out against ethno-nationalism.

In an interview with Sky News, Sunak was responding to his former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, now Reform UK's education spokesperson, who has claimed she is not English because her parents were born abroad. Sunak said: "This type of ethnonationalism, this equating of identity and belonging with the colour of your skin, is just simply not right." Perhaps even more surprisingly, Nigel Farage sided with Sunak, dismissing Braverman's comments as belonging in an Oxford Union debate.

Sunak is right. Ethno-nationalism is a poisonous ideology. It rejects the belonging of millions of people who have made Britain their home and know nothing else. But what is striking about both interventions is that the two men making them helped create the environment in which ethno-nationalism now thrives.

In Farage’s case, I would go further: he has at times echoed its rhetoric himself, and as a recent ITV documentary found, many within Reform hold deeply racist views about nationhood, identity, and who does and does not belong in Britain.

Sunak’s case is less obvious, but no less important. What his recent comments miss is his own role in creating the conditions for the ethnonationalist politics that is he condemning.

It is easy to forget, but Sunak was a leading figure in the various iterations of Conservative governments that ran the country between 2015 and 2024, serving as Chancellor before becoming Prime Minister in 2022. Those governments played an active and deliberate role in undermining the principles of inclusion fundamental to British democracy, and Sunak helped shape not just their policies but their language.

For example, in 2020 when the Black Lives Matter movement raised important and timely questions about institutional racism in Britain, Boris Johnson’s government, in which Sunak was Chancellor, responded with a review led by Tony Sewell, a man already sceptical about institutional racism, which concluded Britain was not institutionally racist. Two years later, running for the leadership, Sunak vowed to tackle “woke nonsense”, joining a culture war that framed anti-racist activism as an attack on British values.

As Prime Minister, he made “stop the boats” his defining slogan and the Rwanda scheme his centrepiece policy, casting people seeking asylum as a threat to be managed and repelled rather than human beings to be protected. In fact, Braverman, who he now criticises, served as his Home Secretary when she described small boat arrivals as an “invasion” and declared multiculturalism a failure. And when his own former deputy chairman, Lee Anderson, claimed “Islamists” had “got control” of London’s Muslim mayor, Sunak called the remarks “wrong” but repeatedly refused to call them Islamophobic, insisting instead that he was “living proof” Britain is not racist.

Words matter. Each of these moments told the public which communities were a problem, and that naming racism was itself the bigger offence. Together they shifted the Overton window, making space for ever more regressive positions on race and nation. That is why we now hear Rupert Lowe, Restore and Reform saying things most people in Britain find egregious, things once confined to an amped-up, aggressive minority.

And this is not just a Conservative Party problem. Mainstream parties legitimise exclusionary ideas, then condemn those who push them further as an alien fringe. My worry is that Andy Burnham’s Labour is falling into the same trap. Shabana Mahmood has polemically described undocumented migration as “tearing our country apart”, made refugee status temporary with a 20-year wait to settle, threatened visa bans on Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and suggested families “exploit the fact that they have children” to avoid removal. The message is familiar: particular communities are a problem, to be managed in their access to Britain.

Britain has made real strides on race, diversity and inclusion, as Sunak himself points out. But we have a long way to go, and progress does not sustain itself. What we need is a country that embraces diversity actively, not passively, and builds a culture of care for everyone who calls it home. Whoever is in government, the key word is active: actively pursuing a Britain that embraces all of us.

Sunak is right to condemn ethno-nationalism. But condemnation means little without a reckoning with how we got here.

____________________

Dr Michael Bankole is a Lecturer in Politics and Public Policy at the University of Warwick. His research focuses on race, racism, and political representation.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk