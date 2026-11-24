Rishi Sunak has said that the colour of your skin should not define your nationality as he hit out at Suella Braverman, who was Home Secretary during his tenure as Prime Minister.

The former Conservative Party leader said he found it “uncomfortable” hearing his ex-Cabinet colleague say she was “not English” because of her Asian heritage.

In a row about nationalism, he said the "colour of your skin should not determine whether you belong here", declaring that is "not who we are as a country".

He said it is "just simply not right" to equate "identity and belonging with skin colour, describing it as a "type of ethno-nationalism".

Ms Braverman, now Reform UK’s education spokesman, sparked controversy last month when she said she was British-Asian but not “an English person”, as both her parents were born abroad.

She made similar comments last year when she claimed she could never be English as she had “no generational ties to English soil”

In a new interview, Mr Sunak said this rhetoric is “very divisive and damaging” and “sends a negative message to young people growing up in this country.”

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