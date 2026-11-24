Rishi Sunak says skin colour 'should not determine whether you belong in Britain' as he hits out at Suella Braverman in nationalism row
The former Prime Minister has waded into a row after Ms Braverman said she was British-Asian but not “an English person".
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Rishi Sunak has said that the colour of your skin should not define your nationality as he hit out at Suella Braverman, who was Home Secretary during his tenure as Prime Minister.
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The former Conservative Party leader said he found it “uncomfortable” hearing his ex-Cabinet colleague say she was “not English” because of her Asian heritage.
In a row about nationalism, he said the "colour of your skin should not determine whether you belong here", declaring that is "not who we are as a country".
He said it is "just simply not right" to equate "identity and belonging with skin colour, describing it as a "type of ethno-nationalism".
Ms Braverman, now Reform UK’s education spokesman, sparked controversy last month when she said she was British-Asian but not “an English person”, as both her parents were born abroad.
She made similar comments last year when she claimed she could never be English as she had “no generational ties to English soil”
In a new interview, Mr Sunak said this rhetoric is “very divisive and damaging” and “sends a negative message to young people growing up in this country.”
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Asked what he made of Ms Braverman’s comments, he told Sky News: “I always used to find it kind of uncomfortable in a way talking about these things.
"And that's because I do believe that we have the most successful multi-faith, multi-ethnic democracy in the world.
“I was proud to be the first non-white prime minister that we've had. But I was even prouder that it wasn't actually that big a deal because of what we are as a country.
“That said, I felt the need to speak out about this because over the last couple of years you've seen a rise in the number of people who seem to think that in order to be British or English you have to be white
“And I think that is very divisive and damaging and sends a negative message to young people growing up in this country.”
He called for a “robust approach to integration” but stressed the need for a “radical reduction” in the levels of migration seen in the UK.
Mr Sunak added: “But to still think that the colour of your skin should not determine whether you belong here... that's not who we are as a country.”