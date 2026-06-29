Rishi Sunak' parliamentary private secretary has pleaded guilty to betting on the date of the 2024 general election.

Craig Williams, who was parliamentary private secretary to the former PM, was one of a number of individuals arrested over suggestions they had placed bets on the yet-to-be-announced election date.

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, Williams pleaded guilty to cheating at gambling with bets placed on the date of the election

Allegations against Williams, the former MP for Montgomeryshire in Wales, were made in the run-up to last year's vote.

He lost his seat in the election, with the Tories withdrawing their support for his candidacy.

Williams was among 15 people charged with gambling after placing bets on the General Election date.

The Gambling Commission had previously confirmed Williams and 14 others had been charged with gambling offences following an investigation into bets placed on the July 2024 vote.

More to follow.