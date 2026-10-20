A growing pattern of repeated violence against women and girls by 15 to 19-year-olds is linked to “online influences”, according to a major police assessment.

The National Centre for Violence Against Women and Girls and Public Protection (NCVPP) also highlighted the worrying scale of harmful behaviour between children.

According to its first national risk assessment on the issue, repeat offenders are responsible for a quarter of all VAWG incidents.

Domestic abuse accounts for 65% of all such offences, and more than half of recorded rape and serious sexual assaults are committed by a current or former partner according to the NCVPP.

The organisation said its assessment highlighted the “devastating impact of abuse within intimate relationships”.

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