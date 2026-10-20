Rising violence against women and girls by youths linked to ‘online influences’
Repeat offenders are responsible for a quarter of all violence against women and girls incidents.
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A growing pattern of repeated violence against women and girls by 15 to 19-year-olds is linked to “online influences”, according to a major police assessment.
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The National Centre for Violence Against Women and Girls and Public Protection (NCVPP) also highlighted the worrying scale of harmful behaviour between children.
According to its first national risk assessment on the issue, repeat offenders are responsible for a quarter of all VAWG incidents.
Domestic abuse accounts for 65% of all such offences, and more than half of recorded rape and serious sexual assaults are committed by a current or former partner according to the NCVPP.
The organisation said its assessment highlighted the “devastating impact of abuse within intimate relationships”.
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On the issue of VAWG carried out by youths, the NCVPP said harmful behaviour among 15 to 19-year-olds can be linked to “online influences” and “peer dynamics”.
Elsewhere, the assessment highlighted how AI-enabled abuse is increasingly intertwined with offending in the physical world, creating new challenges for policing.
It also revealed the scale of harmful behaviour occurring between children, which it said were influenced by online environments and harmful content.
Director of the NCVPP, Helen Millichap, said: “This assessment gives us the clearest understanding we have ever had of the threats facing women and girls and where we must focus our efforts.
“Domestic abuse remains the most significant threat, but the assessment also shows how offending continues to evolve through technology, exploitation and the growing risks facing children and young people.
“It also highlights the significant role repeat perpetrators play in driving harm, reinforcing the need to identify risk earlier and intervene before more victims are affected.
“The assessment clearly highlights the importance of co-ordinated action across government, education, health, social care, community organisations and the technology sector, alongside continued efforts to strengthen prevention and early intervention.”